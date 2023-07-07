Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023: 5 most daring outfits

Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023 took place in France from July 3 to July 6, 2023. It showcased some of the most opulent and daring fashion designs of the year. The event is one of the most significant affairs on the fashion calendar, featuring collections from renowned designers and fashion houses. The event was held at various venues throughout the city, with the official calendar featuring collections from designers such as Ungaro, Juun.J, and Dior Homme.

The event also featured a ready-to-wear collection that was not on the official calendar but was a spectacular close to the season. It was attended by celebrities, editors, and influencers, wrapped in balaclavas, blanket scarves, and big coats to brave the freezing temperatures in Paris. The event was also marked by controversy, with some designers pushing the boundaries of what is considered acceptable in the world of haute couture.

From Maisie Williams to Cardi B: 5 stars who pulled off daring outfits at Paris Fashion Week 2023

1) Cardi B

Cardi B made a daring fashion statement at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023 on July 3, 2023. She wore a figure-hugging strapless black velvet dress that had a gold thread on the neckline with a corset back. She paired it with strappy heels and gold earrings. The rapper also wore an oversized textured black coat with the dress.

Her hair was styled in a sleek, hairdo, and she wore bold eyeliner. Cardi B's outfit was one of the most daring outfits at the event, showcasing her confidence and bold fashion sense.

2) Lana Condor

Lana Condor attended the Schiaparelli show at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023 on July 3. She wore a big white shirt dress with gold buttons and paired it with beige heels. She donned a bold necklace, nose-shaped earrings, and eggshell-colored heels with foot-like carvings. The crisp button-up went past her knees but it was the oversized sleeves that made her dress a daring outfit at the event.

Condor was accompanied by her fiancé Anthony De La Torre.

3) Maisie Williams

Maisie Williams was spotted wearing a unique mini dress crafted from swirls at the Iris van Herpen runway show, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023. Her distinctive minidress had a see-through layer with swirls of brown cloth and silver wisps, giving it a high-fashion and whimsical appearance. She paired the dress with calf-length black boots, which only added to the whole look.

Maisie Williams is popular for her unique fashion choices and bold self-expression via statement make-up looks. Her daring outfit at the event represented her willingness to experiment with fashion and unique styles which are beyond any convention.

4) Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023 (Image via Jeremy Moeller/Getty Images/@PortalCCBrasil/Twitter)

At the Stéphane Rolland runway show on July 4 at the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023, Camila Cabello wore a white outfit with gold accents. The outfit was described as both glamorous and bold.

She wore a one-shouldered white dress with a cinched side that had gold detailing. However, the drama was brought in by the dress' asymmetrical wrap front and a long train.

She accessorized it with gold jewelry and wore her hair in a sleek, high ponytail, which she dubbed her "French ponytail". The daring outfit of Camila Cabello made it one of the standout looks at the event.

5) Lee Pace

The last on the list, this daring outfit is from a male celebrity, Lee Pace. At the Thom Browne runway show, Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023, he wore a gray blazer with a pair of shorts made from trousers, making a case for turning trousers into shorts.

According to GQ Magazine, for Thom Browne's first-ever couture show, Pace wore an outfit that he describes as "a little bit nuts."

"It's super fun. But you know, I like to have a good time. I don't take anything too seriously," he said.

These are some of the most daring outfits from the Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2023. Many other celebrities have also attended the event, dressed in beautiful yet out-of-the-box outfits.

