Paris Fashion Week 2023: 5 best K-Pop stars who made an appearance

Top K-Pop stars like Cha Eunwoo, Jackson Wand, and many others attended Paris Fashion Week 2023, which was held between June 20 and June 25, 2023. Some of the greatest names in the fashion industry debuted their newest ideas and creations during Paris Fashion Week 2023. The Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 showcase was held from June 21 to June 25, 2023, at the Palais de Tokyo.

For a wider audience, the organizers have also planned a digital version of the event. A month-long fashion trip that included stops in New York, London, and Milan came to a finale with the event.

Established fashion companies and up-and-coming designers from both home and abroad participated in the event. These included brands like Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Loewe, Hermès, Valentino, Givenchy, and Miu Miu. As a part of their Spring/Summer 2024 fashion collection and to support the brands, many K-Pop stars were present at the event.

Cha Eunwoo, Jackson Wand, Ahn Hyo-Seop and the K-Pop stars who appeared at Paris Fashion Week 2023

1) Cha Eunwoo

Cha Eunwoo, a member of the K-pop group ASTRO, attended the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 23. The Dior Spring Summer 2024 collection unveiling took place on the same day which was attended by the idol.

He was seen wearing a gray tailored shirt and pleated Bermuda shorts with a notch-lapel collar. The outfit was directly out of the new collection. The K-Pop star finished off his look with contemporary leather mid-calf boots that looked like rain boots.

2) Jackson Wang

Jackson Wang, a member of the K-pop group GOT7 and Louis Vuitton's brand ambassador, attended the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show. The Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2024 Men's Collection was unveiled on June 20, 2023, and the K-Pop star was present at the event.

Jackson Wang's arrival at the show was one of the most anticipated moments for media and fans alike. Jackson wore a black turtleneck top accompanied by a pair of trousers which looked quite sleek. However, what fans loved the most was his two-toned hair.

3) Ahn Hyo-Seop

South Korean actor and singer Ahn Hyo-Seop attended the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26 in Versailles. The event was part of Paris Fashion Week and showcased the Jacquemus Fall 2023 collection.

Ahn Hyo-Seop was seen at the event with Brandon Flynn. The Korean actor was wearing a very light grey suit with a white shirt that had a black flower print.

4) Taeyang

K-Pop star and member of the boy band BigBang, Taeyang attended the Givenchy Menswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 22.

The show was steeped in the martial aura of the former military hospital with its cast iron cannons. It commenced with an array of finely tailored couture suits in striking black-and-white contrasts. Taeyang was also wearing an all-black outfit with black leather jackets and pants.

5) Eric Nam

Eric Nam, a Korean-American singer, was in attendance at the Kenzo Spring/Summer 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week on June 24. Fans were excited to see Eric Nam and SEVENTEEN's Vernon interacting with each other at the event.

Renowned as both a K-Pop star and American singer, Eric Nam was wearing a black shirt with a black half-pant. The colorful batches on his all-black shirt gave the look a classy yet stylish vibe.

These are some of the K-Pop stars who made an appearanceParis Fashion Week 2023. Each K-Pop star represents different luxury fashion labels like Dior, Louis Vuitton, Jacquemus, Givenchy, and Kenzo.

