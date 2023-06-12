“He really wanted to tell us”: Ahn Hyo-seop deletes post after fans speculate he accompanied Kim Se-jeong to Japan, netizens go gaga over it

June 11, 2023, was another day for Business Proposal fans to fall more in love with its leads as Ahn Hyo-seop posted and deleted pictures that hinted at him accompanying Kim Se-jeong on her recent Japan trip. Fans played detectives as they noticed minute details in one of the photos and speculated that the two actors were together in Japan.

A few days ago, Kim Se-jeong posted photos from her trip to Japan. As per fans on Twitter, she mentioned that she went on the trip with her “oppa and friends.” While some believe that she referred to her elder brother as “oppa,” a few now speculate it to be the Business Proposal lead.

Paul.AhnSora @oHoa65515006 Hyoseop is always very careful when posting pictures on his IG and today he did something very different. Hyoseop made no mistake, he really wanted to tell us the fact that he went to Japan with Sejeong Hyoseop is always very careful when posting pictures on his IG and today he did something very different. Hyoseop made no mistake, he really wanted to tell us the fact that he went to Japan with Sejeong🏠❤️😋 https://t.co/lSNlbSyywM

Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong have long been a topic of discussion where fans speculate that the duo has been dating. The former is known for his roles in Dr. Romantic, Abyss, Lovers of the Red Sky, while Kim Se-jeong has been popular for working in The Uncanny Counter, Today’s Webtoon. The two actors starred in Business Proposal, which was released in February last year and catapulted the duo to global popularity. Their onscreen and offscreen chemistry led to fans shipping them together.

Tables turn as Ahn Hyo-seop now deletes photos presumably hinting at his journey with Kim Se-jeong

After Kim Se-jeong deleted her Instagram post with Ahn Hyo-seop in January this year, fueling the fire of their relationship rumors, but the tables have turned once again in June.

On Sunday, the Dr. Romantic actor posted a photo dump of his recent outing on his Instagram account. While it seemed he had a fun time, hawk-eyed fans noticed details that hinted at an exciting thing.

Fans noticed someone’s sweater paws in one of the images Ahn Hyo-seop shared. Some fans began speculating that the fingers shared an uncanny resemblance with Kim Se-jeong’s fingers. Another major attractive factor was fans finding subtle hints that the actor clicked pictures in Japan - the same country Kim Se-jeong had recently gone on a trip.

elle🧁 @imnothyoseop I’m not saying the fingers in the shoe shop photo he didn’t include this time around are Sejeong’s and that’s why he deleted yesterday but that’s exactly what I’m saying I’m not saying the fingers in the shoe shop photo he didn’t include this time around are Sejeong’s and that’s why he deleted yesterday but that’s exactly what I’m saying https://t.co/igyniGF592

It seemed like the actor got a whiff of the conversations and speculations that were spreading on Twitter like wildfire as he later deleted the post. He re-uploaded the post but did not post the one that included someone’s sweater paws.

One fan, Twitter user @imnothyoseop, shared that many netizens call “Hyojeong shippers” delusional, but they were confident that their speculations about the Business Proposal leads being in a relationship were “not wrong.”

elle🧁 @imnothyoseop I’m seeing the word ‘delusional’ thrown around a lot recently in regards to Hyojeong shippers and it makes me laugh. Sure, some of our speculations might be wrong but what we’re not wrong about is these two. You’ll see🤷‍♀️ I’m seeing the word ‘delusional’ thrown around a lot recently in regards to Hyojeong shippers and it makes me laugh. Sure, some of our speculations might be wrong but what we’re not wrong about is these two. You’ll see🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/coRTu9s6Nl

Minyclinnie @kmsj7hyo



#HyoJeong SO THERE'S A POSSIBILITY THAT AHN HYOSEOP AND KIM SEJEONG ARE DATING. IT WAS CONFIRMED THAT HYOSEOP WAS IN JAPAN, AND THEREWERE RUMORS THAT SEJEONG WAS ALSO IN JAPAN. LATELY, IT WAS THE MATHCING SHIRT AND NOW YOU'RE BOTH IN JAPAN!? SO THERE'S A POSSIBILITY THAT AHN HYOSEOP AND KIM SEJEONG ARE DATING. IT WAS CONFIRMED THAT HYOSEOP WAS IN JAPAN, AND THEREWERE RUMORS THAT SEJEONG WAS ALSO IN JAPAN. LATELY, IT WAS THE MATHCING SHIRT AND NOW YOU'RE BOTH IN JAPAN!? 😭#HyoJeong https://t.co/QnQwk5oX8R

elle🧁 @imnothyoseop lmao ok so you’re telling Hyoseop and Sejeong’s most recent Instagram updates are both from Japan? lmao ok so you’re telling Hyoseop and Sejeong’s most recent Instagram updates are both from Japan?🌚 https://t.co/4D08tFMy1x

hyojeong besties ✨ @ahn_sejeong Sejeong: "I went to Japan with oppa and friends."



and the oppa was actually hyoseop??? sjsjsjs Sejeong: "I went to Japan with oppa and friends." and the oppa was actually hyoseop??? sjsjsjs https://t.co/2pmm41akvC

❁ @clean_nhy so your telling me that both sejeong and hyoseop went to japan together??????!! so your telling me that both sejeong and hyoseop went to japan together??????!! https://t.co/bSzA9j751E

SITDAY @Sitday2



Today HS dropped some picts when he was in japan (i saw his besties story IG was in Japan tho) but suddenly deleted? 🤷🏼‍♀️



So who is that oppa (that SJ mentioned in boba)??



HS said: Nayana nayana



#HyoJeong Boba sejeong yesterday said:“i went to japan with oppa n friends”Today HS dropped some picts when he was in japan (i saw his besties story IG was in Japan tho) but suddenly deleted? 🤷🏼‍♀️So who is that oppa (that SJ mentioned in boba)??HS said: Nayana nayana Boba sejeong yesterday said:“i went to japan with oppa n friends”Today HS dropped some picts when he was in japan (i saw his besties story IG was in Japan tho) but suddenly deleted? 🤷🏼‍♀️So who is that oppa (that SJ mentioned in boba)??HS said: Nayana nayana 🎶🎶🎶#HyoJeong https://t.co/Uk7OeqO2KI

mackenzie ahn @mckenzieahn_ sejeong- went to japan recently.

meanwhile hyoseop: *posted pics he's in japan* (he was like: I went to Japan also) ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ man is so obvious I can't with him!! ㅠㅠ sejeong- went to japan recently.meanwhile hyoseop: *posted pics he's in japan* (he was like: I went to Japan also) ㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋㅋ man is so obvious I can't with him!! ㅠㅠ

Kim Se-jeong uploads picture with her co-star after winning Best Couple Award

After winning the Best Couple Award at the 2022 SBS Drama Awards for Business Proposal, Kim Se-jeong uploaded selfies with Ahn Hyo-seop on her Instagram account. She wrote in the caption:

“Best Couple Award. Congratulations on your best acting award, oppa! It was fun being together! Let’s see each other again!”

elle🧁 @imnothyoseop



Sejeong dedicating her first post of 2023 to Hyoseop, posting her love song with their picture on SoundCloud and then the panicked deleting nothing suspicious at all! LOL I’ll never forget the chaos of this nightSejeong dedicating her first post of 2023 to Hyoseop, posting her love song with their picture on SoundCloud and then the panicked deletingnothing suspicious at all! LOL I’ll never forget the chaos of this nightSejeong dedicating her first post of 2023 to Hyoseop, posting her love song with their picture on SoundCloud and then the panicked deleting 😭 nothing suspicious at all! https://t.co/7WsA2qg636

The actress also posted the same photo on her Instagram story with her self-written and self-composed track, Between Chance and Fate. However, she quickly deleted the post fueling further suspicion of the duo’s relationship rumors.

