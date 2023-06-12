“He really wanted to tell us”: Ahn Hyo-seop deletes post after fans speculate he accompanied Kim Se-jeong to Japan, netizens go gaga over it

June 11, 2023, was another day for Business Proposal fans to fall more in love with its leads as Ahn Hyo-seop posted and deleted pictures that hinted at him accompanying Kim Se-jeong on her recent Japan trip. Fans played detectives as they noticed minute details in one of the photos and speculated that the two actors were together in Japan.
A few days ago, Kim Se-jeong posted photos from her trip to Japan. As per fans on Twitter, she mentioned that she went on the trip with her “oppa and friends.” While some believe that she referred to her elder brother as “oppa,” a few now speculate it to be the Business Proposal lead.
Ahn Hyo-seop and Kim Se-jeong have long been a topic of discussion where fans speculate that the duo has been dating. The former is known for his roles in Dr. Romantic, Abyss, Lovers of the Red Sky, while Kim Se-jeong has been popular for working in The Uncanny Counter, Today’s Webtoon. The two actors starred in Business Proposal, which was released in February last year and catapulted the duo to global popularity. Their onscreen and offscreen chemistry led to fans shipping them together.
Tables turn as Ahn Hyo-seop now deletes photos presumably hinting at his journey with Kim Se-jeong
After Kim Se-jeong deleted her Instagram post with Ahn Hyo-seop in January this year, fueling the fire of their relationship rumors, but the tables have turned once again in June.
On Sunday, the Dr. Romantic actor posted a photo dump of his recent outing on his Instagram account. While it seemed he had a fun time, hawk-eyed fans noticed details that hinted at an exciting thing.
Fans noticed someone’s sweater paws in one of the images Ahn Hyo-seop shared. Some fans began speculating that the fingers shared an uncanny resemblance with Kim Se-jeong’s fingers. Another major attractive factor was fans finding subtle hints that the actor clicked pictures in Japan - the same country Kim Se-jeong had recently gone on a trip.
It seemed like the actor got a whiff of the conversations and speculations that were spreading on Twitter like wildfire as he later deleted the post. He re-uploaded the post but did not post the one that included someone’s sweater paws.
One fan, Twitter user @imnothyoseop, shared that many netizens call “Hyojeong shippers” delusional, but they were confident that their speculations about the Business Proposal leads being in a relationship were “not wrong.”
Kim Se-jeong uploads picture with her co-star after winning Best Couple Award
After winning the Best Couple Award at the 2022 SBS Drama Awards for Business Proposal, Kim Se-jeong uploaded selfies with Ahn Hyo-seop on her Instagram account. She wrote in the caption:
“Best Couple Award. Congratulations on your best acting award, oppa! It was fun being together! Let’s see each other again!”
The actress also posted the same photo on her Instagram story with her self-written and self-composed track, Between Chance and Fate. However, she quickly deleted the post fueling further suspicion of the duo’s relationship rumors.