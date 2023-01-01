7 K-pop idols who have been on the Korean Englishman YouTube channel

K-pop idols may not be a regular feature on the Korean Englishman (영국남자) channel, but the London-based YouTuber duo has managed to snag interviews with several well-known Korean artists since the inception of their channel.

Josh Carrott and Ollie Kendal started their YouTube careers in 2013. Since then, the two have become veterans in the industry, with their viewers mostly coming from South Korea and fans of Korean entertainment.

From variety show veteran Haha to footballer David Beckham, actor Ryan Reynolds and K-pop idol and world star Eric Nam, the pair have had an incredible journey and dream interviews with celebrities around the world, sharing their love for Korea with them.

SHINee's Minho, NCT's Johnny, and more K-pop idols interviews by Korean Englishman one needs to watch

1) Eric Nam being the evil parrot on Josh's shoulder

K-pop idol and popular podcast host Eric Nam has known Josh and Ollie for a long time. The trio would often hang out in the waiting rooms before celebrity interviews together, building a friendship out of a common job profile.

Ollie had been trying to learn Korean so he could assist Josh with his interviews, and in this particular episode, the latter took a seat behind the camera and let Ollie take the lead. Eric spoke in a mixture of Korean and English to help Ollie order food in Korean while answering questions about his upcoming music, which was in English instead of Korean, much to Ollie's dismay.

The American singer even suggested that Josh drop Ollie off without his wallet and phone in Korea to fend for himself, saying this in Korean so Ollie could not understand. The episode was a laugh-fest and will surely entertain fans of K-pop, Korean Englishman, mukbang series, and language learners.

2) SISTAR's SoYou watching Josh and Ollie sweat over hot chicken feet

Former SISTAR member and "collaboration queen" SoYou introduced Josh and Ollie to Korean-style chicken feet that were spicy yet delicious in this episode. She taught the duo how to eat the meat around the toes properly and was amused upon realizing that even the mild variety was too much for the two Englishmen.

Despite the extreme sweat and tears that they went through, the Korean Englishman pair enjoyed their meal with the K-pop idol. Moreover, they expressed their surprise at SoYou's ability to eat the fiery food daintily, with her makeup intact.

3) NCT 127’s Jaehyun, and 4) Mark on the trainee life,

Two-thirds of NCT 127's English-speaking line met up with Josh and Ollie and showed them what Korean-Chinese food they usually order. From Jjajangmyeon to Tangsuyuk (and some interesting food like multiple variants of shrimp), Mark and Jaehyun filled their hungry bellies while answering questions about their trainee period, the bond they share with each other and the other members, and whether or not Ollie is Jaehyun's English uncle.

The interview was well-received by fans of the group, who pointed out how comfortable the two K-pop idols seemed and the great rapport they shared with the English YouTubers.

5) Henry talks about composing and his Real Man experience

Henry convinced Josh and Ollie to come out of their usual "dark" barbecue shoots and shoot an episode next to Han River in natural light. The trio munched on freshly made ramyeon with stringy cheese, dumplings, and hard-boiled eggs. Meanwhile, they also talked about the difficulties of becoming a K-pop idol as a foreigner, acting in Hollywood films as an Asian, and how Henry uses multiple instruments while composing music whenever he has time.

The episode ended on a warm note, with Josh and Henry exchanging cell phone numbers and KakaoTalk IDs, which had to be bleeped out by the editors so that their contact information did not accidentally become public.

6) NCT 127’s Johnny on 2 Baddies, English desserts, and Chicago pizza

Many fans were disappointed when Johnny, the third English-speaking member of NCT 127, was absent when the Korean Englishman duo met Mark and Jaehyun. In an attempt to remedy this, Josh and Ollie met up with Johnny over some luxury beef (Hanwoo) barbecue. The trio chatted about why Johnny thought of his trainee days as a K-pop camp, meeting f(x)'s Amber on his first day at SM Entertainment, and his disappointment at the damp English weather.

Fans loved this episode of the K-pop idol with Josh and Ollie because of the comfortable environment that the Korean Englishman crew created for the NCT 127 member.

7) SHINee’s Minho on his love for Korean soups and his many talents

As another K-pop idol represented by SM Entertainment, SHINee's Minho introduced Josh and Ollie to his favorite sundaeguk (a type of Korean soup with sundae, aka Korean blood sausage) while being subjected to Ollie's puns on sundaes (ice-cream or sausage).

Minho spoke candidly about his time in the military, his acting career, and how he tries to adopt a positive outlook, despite challenging circumstances, an ability christened as his real "bul-kkot" (or firework, his introduction as part of SHINee) by Ollie. From jokes across languages by Josh and Minho to the K-pop idol teaching Ollie how to act, this episode was a rollercoaster that will guarantee full-bodied belly laughs to the viewers.

The Korean Englishman YouTube channel has been on hiatus for about a fortnight. However, the duo promises to come back with more interviews through which they plan to introduce Korean food and culture to the viewers. Here's to hoping that Josh and Ollie will get to interview more K-pop idols in the future, thus giving fans more content to enjoy.

