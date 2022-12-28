SHINee Minho reveals exciting plans for 2023: SHINee 15th anniversary comeback, solo project, etc.

On December 27, SHINee Minho sat down for an interview with Netflix following the release of his K-drama, The Fabulous.

Among the many things he opened up about, the artist also hinted at a possible comeback from SHINee for their 15th anniversary, revealing that the plans for the same are in process.

おかしい OkashiiRay🐳 〖CHASE〗 @JinkiWaistPls [SHINee to return as a group]

“Next year is SHINee’s 15th anniversary, of course the members and I, we talked about it, the CB date is around our debut anni month, I can’t accurately say the exact day. It will be even more meaningful cuz Taemin will also be discharged”said Minho [SHINee to return as a group]“Next year is SHINee’s 15th anniversary, of course the members and I, we talked about it, the CB date is around our debut anni month, I can’t accurately say the exact day. It will be even more meaningful cuz Taemin will also be discharged”said Minho https://t.co/wXCjEPv61s

He also spilled a few hints about his individual projects, stating that there's an exciting project he's looking forward to filming. Though the idol hasn't revealed any specific details about the project for confidentiality reasons, it's most likely to be another K-drama.

Given the massive attention Minho is attracting with his return as an actor in The Fabulous, fans can't wait to see more of him in 2023.

SHINee Minho's latest ongoing K-drama The Fabulous garners much attention

While SHINee Minho has co-starred in many K-dramas previously such as Hwarang, Yumi's Cells, To the Beautiful You, etc., The Fabulous gives the popular idol the entire spotlight. Following the premiere of the series, fans rejoiced at not just the return of actor Minho but also the exciting show he's put forth.

The series, which premiered recently on December 23, revolves around four people working in the fashion industry, displaying their struggles and passion. SHINee Minho plays the role of Ji Woo-min, who works as a freelance photography retoucher. The handsome and competent character is not so passionate about his work or interest in love, which is until he meets Pyo Ji-eun.

The latter, a passionate worker in the fashion industry, masks her hardships under her bright personality. When the two meet, love slowly blossoms between them, making it an ideal swoon-worthy K-drama. Many people believed that SHINee Minho was a perfect fit for the role and showcased the character in a greatly entertaining manner.

Following the release of the episodes, Minho also revealed his fellow member Key's reactions to the show during his interview with Netflix. He stated that the first thing Key asked about the show was who the director was. After Minho answered that it was Kim Jung-hyun, he followed it up with:

Did you like it? Why do you ask?

But to everyone's disappointment, Key still hasn't revealed why he asked the question. Minho said that he hasn't even read his messages and jokingly said that he hasn't gotten replies from Key in the past ten years. Given that the latter's question was out of the blue and so direct, Minho still wonders why that question popped into his head.

With SHINee members growing active again in different fields like Key's solo album, Gasoline, and Minho's K-drama, The Fabulous, Shawols rejoiced to see more of the idols after their brief pause. With news of a comeback from SHINee for their 15th anniversary, 2023 can be expected to be an even more eventful year for the fans.

