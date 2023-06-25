“You all are foolin’ no one”: Netizens defend Cha Eun-woo pulling off Dior’s outfit in latest Summer 2024 fashion event

Idol-actor Cha Eun-woo became the topic of discussion after netizens began debating whether he could pull off the luxury brand’s styling at the Dior Summer 2024 fashion event in Paris held on June 24, 2023. The 26-year-old actor has often gone viral for his visuals across the globe. From his sleek, tall body to his facial features, fans rarely stop gushing over the idol or praising his beauty.
However, the latest fashion event in Paris made some believe that an outfit was presented to the True Beauty actor that he couldn’t pull off. In a South Korean online forum Pann, a netizen posted the idol-actor’s media photos with the title “Wow so there was an outfit that Cha Eun-woo can't pull off.” The post and some of its comments were translated in English by Twitter account @pannchoa.
While the Korean netizens’ comments bordered mostly on criticism about the outfit, international fans came to the idol-actor’s defense by quote-retweeting pannchoa’s tweet with their positive view over 450 times.
Cha Eun-woo’s outfit at the Dior Summer 2024 fashion event in Paris gets mixed reactions
On June 24, True Beauty actor and ASTRO member Cha Eun-woo made his appearance at Dior’s Summer 2024 Men’s Collection fashion event in Paris. The idol-actor inivited a loud response from fans who had waited hours to see him. Many also gushed over the 26-year-old artist’s beauty.
The True Beauty actor wore a gray top with wide black trousers that were only a bit above the knee. He matched the outfit with long black socks and boots. Although many liked the outfit, they believed that it did not fit Cha Eun-woo. As per a Korean netizen on Pann, a model could have suited the outfit better. Some even said that the outfit survived because of the True Beauty actor and not the other way around.
However, despite a few negative comments, international fans defended the actor by sharing their own opinions mentioning that he “slayed” and looked both “hot” and “stunning.” One fan even called him a “fashion king” while another said that he was “the finest man” in the K-pop industry.
Take a look at how fans reacted to the actor’s Dior outfit below:
Cha Eun-woo confirmed to star in revenge thriller by Voice 2 director
Earlier this month, Fantagio confirmed that the 26-year-old actor would be participating in the upcoming revenge thriller titled Wonderful World. The drama will be directed by the director of hit shows such as Tracer and Voice 2, Lee Seung-young.
Veteran actress Kim Nam-joo was previously confirmed to play the lead role of Eun Soo-hyun, a woman who tragically loses her child and takes law into her own hands after the culprits evade justice. The ASTRO member will be playing Kwon Sun-yool, a medical student with a childhood trauma of his own. Soo-hyun and Sun-yool will help each other heal their wounds.
Wonderful World is expected to air sometime in the first half of 2024.