Paris Fashion Week 2023: Everything to learn about Jacquemus “LE CHOUCHOU” fashion show

Jacquemus, the French fashion house, presented its Fall 2023 collection titled "LE CHOUCHOU" at the Château de Versailles on June 26, 2023. The show was held in the gardens of the palace, and the models walked on a runway surrounded by trees and flowers. The collection featured a mix of menswear and womenswear, with a focus on oversized silhouettes, bold colors, and playful accessories.

The show was attended by many celebrities, including Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner, who walked the runway in short looks. The designer, Simon Porte Jacquemus, is known for his unique and innovative approach to fashion, and this show was no exception. The collection was inspired by the French countryside, and the designer aimed to create a sense of joy and freedom through his designs.

Jacquemus' “LE CHOUCHOU” fashion show features a red, black, and white color palate

Jacquemus has attracted a lot of celebrity attention as a result of its enormous rise in the fashion industry. The show opened with a step and repeat and saw a large number of celebrities. It began with introducing Victoria and David Beckham, Manu Rios, Eva Longoria, Emily Ratajkowski, Claire Foy, and several others.

With the exception of Dior and Chanel, who have utilized the Palace of Versailles as the backdrop for their advertisements, this event is staged in a location few can match. It only goes on to explain the cult influence of the brand as well as the significance of the large turnout.

In an interview with WWD before the performance, Simon Porte Jacquemus discussed the significance of the place for him. He said that he was incredibly inspired by the historical palace during the design process and that led to him exploring new creative possibilities. He said that while these were different from his previous shows, they were "still very Jacquemus.

"I am really honored and proud to be able to do a show there, as an independent fashion house. It’s going to be a very special moment for Jacquemus," the designer said.

The looks exuded an air of French excellence and regality with white lingerie sets made of see-through tulle, lace, and silk creating peplums and bustles. The collection had slinky intricate bralettes, short puffy skirts, and complex nighties à la Gigi Hadid's ensemble, or the square-toe ballet pumps that only elevated the looks.

They carried brand-new House bags, distinguished by a gold ring hold and a plain leather body. These were quite different from the colorful accessories and cult-favorite bags by Jacquemus that were responsible for the brand's first growth. Instead, the accouterments are more elegant, enhancing "LE CHOUCHOU's" mesmerizing simplicity.

The jewelry, on the other hand, was more complicated. Kendal Jenner's necklace clearly alluded to Princess Diana's choker. The Queen Mother had a jeweled broach that Princess Diana converted into a diamond and sapphire seven-strand pearl choker. She wore the necklace with the beloved and well-known "Revenge Dress."

During the show, Jenner wore a creative dress top and pair of knickers that had a teeming quantity of fabric. The ensemble was recreated in red and again with silver sequins.

However, Simon Porte Jacquemus showed off his expertise in menswear as well, so the accolades weren't solely reserved for the womenswear division. By all means, it was seductive and campy, but it was far more understated than earlier attempts.

Here, the refinement was kept at the forefront: peplum detailing covered the waistlines of baggy white pants, finished with a little white belt and worn with a cricketer's polo shirt. The volume from before was translated into a massively puffy bomber jacket, again offered in a demure white shade.

The "LE CHOUCHOU" show was a stunning display of creativity and craftsmanship. It only showcased the brand's commitment to pushing the boundaries of fashion.

