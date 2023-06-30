4 K-pop idols who stole the show at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week: ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, BTS' Jimin, and more

Lefty, the influencer marketing platform, recently released statistics on the impact of the attendees at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, and four K-pop idols dominated the list of influencing participants. The report that calculated each celebrities' influence ranked them based on their EMV (Earned Media Value), and here, three K-pop idols who attended the event topped the list.

While it doesn't come as much of a surprise to many, given the growing recognition and popularity that the K-pop industry has been garnering, it's still impressive to note that one of the top influencers of the event wasn't even present at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week. As K-pop idols continue to impact and create history with their external promotional activities and schedules, fans grow proud of them.

All 4 K-pop idols who were listed by Lefty as the top influencers at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week

1) ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo

The first on the list of top influencers at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week is ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo. The idol, who was recently named the global brand ambassador for Dior, stunned the red carpet at the event.

Among the many ambassadors for Dior who attend the brand's show at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, the multi-hyphenated artist effortlessly stood out for his unmatched visuals and his elegant monotoned outfit.

Documenting his time at the event, the idol also posted about the same on his Instagram account. As fans loved the two aesthetic posts he made, its effect on the audience also reciprocated with an EMV of $8.4m.

2) BTS' Jimin

The next and the most impressive K-pop idol to take a seat on the list of top influencers at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week is BTS' Jimin. The idol was also named Dior's global brand ambassador, but he didn't even attend the show and still managed to bag the spot of the second most visible influencer at the event.

While the Like Crazy singer was announced as the brand's ambassador in January of this year, he hadn't attended any other of Dior's shows other than the one that he went to commemorate his new embarkation.

While this might be confusing to many since the EMV is calculated based on the idol's posts on social media, the same was calculated when we realize that Jimin posted about his invite to the show from Dior. Though the idol couldn't attend the show due to his clash of schedules, his single post about just the invitation gained 5.7 million likes and garnered $5.6m in EMV.

3) NCT's Taeyong

NCT members have been quite active and influential in the fashion industry lately, with many brand ambassadors embarking and them popping up at significant fashion events. This surely doesn't leave out the members' influence at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, where two members bagged the spot of being one of the event's top influencers.

As the brand ambassador of the Spanish luxury fashion brand, the group's leader, Taeyong, attended LOEWE's show that showcased their Spring/Summer 2024 collection. The idol looked more stunning than ever in his slicked-back grey-purple hair, black top, and brown pants paired with some heavy gold jewelry. With this being his first event as LOEWE, fans can't wait to see what he and the brand have in store for their future events.

4) NCT's Yuta

The other NCT member that contributed to the group being one of the top influencers at the 2023 Paris Fashion Week is Yuta. The idol, who's the brand ambassador of Louis Vuitton, attended the brand's show at the event and garnered a lot of attention for his stunning look.

The idol paired a pink vest with some purple pants and accessorized it with some purple sunglasses, a brown satchel bag, and some chunky white sneakers. The colorful yet simple outfits were surely a favorite of many. Moreover, since it's his first time at a Louis Vuitton show, his fans showered him with much love and support. His post, along with Taeyong's on NCT's official Instagram page, garnered a total EMV of $4.7m.

As K-pop idols continue to influence and impact aspects outside the music industry, like the 2023 Paris Fashion Week, fans grow excited and proud of the members for their massive growth.

