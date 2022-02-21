Adriano Moraes and Buchecha revel in street artist Banksy’s exhibition in Florida

Adriano Moraes and Marcus ‘Buchecha’ Almeida took time over the weekend to visit an art exhibit featuring the artwork of street artist Banksy in Florida.

The pair shared some of the pieces they enjoyed on their Instagram stories.

Banksy is the pseudonym of an English street artist whose real identity is unknown. Throughout the years, his artwork has regularly featured his political and social commentaries. His work has been polarizing, to say the least, but has certainly been thought-provoking.

It clearly resonated with the Brazilian legends, as they spent a rare break from training to visit the exhibit.

A weekend with compelling art and good friends was greatly appreciated by Moraes, who expressed his feelings on Twitter:

Adriano Moraes and Buchecha will be back in action soon

Adriano Moraes and Buchecha are enjoying the calm before the storm, as they both prepare to go to war in back-to-back events.

‘Mikinho’ will defend his ONE flyweight world championship against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X on March 26. Their matchup will be one of at least four world title bouts in the promotion’s much-anticipated 10-year anniversary show.

Moraes is looking to follow up his big win against Demetrious Johnson from April 2021’s ONE on TNT. ONE Championship’s 2021 MMA Knockout of the Year elevated Moraes’ stature in the GOAT conversation.

The moment was recently immortalized by notable sports portrait creator Patrick J. Killian of Killian Art. Fans around the world will definitely be looking forward to how he can top that performance in his next outing.

Meanwhile, Buchecha has teased returning to the Circle in a few weeks’ time. His countdown coincides with the yet-to-be-named April 8th event plotted on the promotion’s website.

Ahead of his bout, Buchecha is putting in the work, as shown on his Instagram page:

In the caption, he says:

“Starting and finishing the week strong!”

The Brazilian grappling legend remains undefeated through two MMA fights and has proven that his style can succeed in the Circle. However, the competition only gets stiffer from here on out, as new heavyweight contenders continue to emerge in ONE Championship.

There’s no word yet on who he will face, but Buchecha has certainly proven that he’s ready to face higher-ranked fighters in the division.

