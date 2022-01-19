Adriano Moraes has his iconic win against Demetrious Johnson immortalized by Killian Art

Adriano Moraes scored arguably the biggest win of his career in 2021 when he knocked out mixed martial arts legend Demetrious ‘Mighty Mouse’ Johnson. What better way to immortalize the feat than turning it into art?

At ONE on TNT in July 2021, ‘Mikinho’ proved to be the best in his division by stopping the former UFC champion and now ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Champion. It was the first stoppage loss in Johnson’s storied career.

The iconic image was captured in a portrait by the one and only Patrick J. Killian of Killian Art. The artist has made a name for himself by being able to capture the intensity, determination and emotions of fighters, especially in some of their career-defining moments.

His work is highly sought after among combat sports art collectors.

Adriano Moraes posted a video on his Instagram page of the art being done, with the caption:

“Big honor for me to have an art designed by this fantastic artist @killian_art 💯💯🖼 thank you”

The portrait features the moment when Moraes hit the knee on a recovering ‘Mighty Mouse’, which led to the barrage of punches that forced the referee to put a stop to the contest. The background of the image perfectly captures the elation of a triumphant Moraes.

The match was awarded as ONE Championship’s 2021 Upset of the Year.

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson return to action at ONE X

Earlier last week, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong made some huge announcements. They included the return date for both Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson.

ONE X, the promotion’s 10-year anniversary show, will be held in a full-capacity Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 26. It's promised to be packed with some of the biggest fights in the history of ONE Championship.

In one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year, Johnson will figure in a special rules super-fight against ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon. The first-of-its-kind bout features two alternating rounds each of MMA and Muay Thai rules, which aims to highlight the strengths of each legend in their particular sport.

Meanwhile, Moraes will also see action as he defends his ONE flyweight world title against No.2-ranked flyweight contender Yuya Wakamatsu. ‘Little Piranha’ will be looking to extend his five-bout win streak by putting Moraes on the wrong end of another ‘Upset of the Year’ match.

Of course, that will be an uphill climb as Moraes is riding high on the momentum of his latest conquest.

Edited by Harvey Leonard