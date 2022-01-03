ONE Championship announces best MMA stoppages of 2021

The various disciplines of MMA make it difficult to predict how any fight in ONE Championship is going to end. Of course, there are expectations, like a knockout from a powerful and precise striker or a submission from a grappling specialist.

The 2021 ONE Championship MMA Knockout of the Year earned its honor because it was unexpected, shocking and monumental all at the same time.

Among all the MMA bouts that ended by KO this year, it was the devastating knee that concluded the battle between Adriano ‘Mikinho’ Moraes and Demetrious Johnson that won the award.

Johnson was fresh off winning the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix to earn the right to challenge ‘Mikinho’ for the world title. It was expected to be a highly technical battle between two mat specialists, who have a combined 21 submissions across 29 stoppages in their careers.

‘Mighty Mouse’ has long been regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the globe. Moraes sought to prove that he belongs in the same breath as his legendary opponent.

During the match, Moraes skillfully used his length to keep his distance from Johnson, as the American found success when he came close.

The finish came in the second round as a right knee from Moraes sparked a mad exchange of strikes. The beginning of the end came when the Brazilian connected with an uppercut that sent his rival to his back.

Just as Johnson was recovering, Moraes hit him with a spectacular knee strike in the face, knocking him out in an instant. It was the first KO victory for Moraes in ONE Championship and the first knockout loss for Johnson in his illustrious career.

It was a career-defining moment for Moraes, who cemented his place among the best in the world.

Shinya Aoki’s neck crank named 2021 ONE Championship Submission of the Year

At 38 years old, Shinya Aoki is still showing why he’s one of the most feared submission specialists in the world.

The Japanese legend won the 2021 ONE Championship Submission of the Year for a record-breaking eighth tap-out victory in the promotion, claiming the top spot he previously shared with Angela Lee.

James Nakashima looked to keep his distance from ‘Tobikan Judan’. However, it didn’t take long before Aoki slithered his way to his opponent’s back and worked to get the rear-naked choke.

Despite Nakashima’s valiant attempt at defending against the finish, Aoki ultimately found a way to slap on a painful squeeze on his opponent’s neck, leading to the tap.

Later in the year, Aoki added to his submission count by finishing Eduard Folayang with an armbar. However, his tie-breaking neck crank won the award this year because of how it was executed and what it accomplished in the ONE record books.

