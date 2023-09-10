Emily Ratajkowski x AG denim collection: Everything we know so far

The collaboration of Emily Ratajkowski with AG has redefined the fashion landscape with a fresh approach. The EmRata x AG capsule collection brings a total of 21 pieces in denim, faux leather, and other sustainable materials that reflect EmRata's sartorial narrative.

Emily Ratajkowski is an American actress, model, and writer known for her bold fashion penchant, and through this collaboration, AG Denim tried to replicate her daily wear fashion guided by their bespoke craftsmanship.

These 21 pieces of statement outfits consist of denim bottoms, mini skirts, jackets, baby tops, and many more. The cap and the one-shoulder top have accentuated the casual street style fashion, while the faux leather jacket reveals the stylistic features of the capsule collection.

The collection was launched on the AG website on September 8, and one can purchase the pieces from this collection at affordable prices starting at $98.

Emily Ratajkowski believes that fashion rules are meant to be changed

The most photographed It girl, 32-year-old Emily Ratajkowski was recently interviewed by Vogue, where she opened up about her fashion penchant and told them,

“I think that fashion really used to intimidate me. I felt like there were rules that I didn’t understand.The rules are meant to be broken, once you understand the rules then you can have fun. I think I also, in general, take it less seriously than I ever did before. I’m less afraid of risk.”

This statement of the model seems justified by the AG collaboration, where Emily has posed with several pieces from the capsule collection that convey her own fashion paradigm.

The collection begins with the dark-shade Jerry jacket in denim, which can be layered with the boyfriend tee shirt that comes in an ex-white shade. To ensure the utmost comfort, AG has crafted the tee in luxe jersey fabric, which is available for $108.

EmRata x AG Clove is another unique bottom that clearly portrays Emily's style as its vintage washed blue denim jean gets the form of a straight cut pattern, which can be purchased for $255.

One can purchase the Anisten, which comes in a bootcut pattern with a slit, and its darker denim shade can be paired with the Jerry jacket. Also, the Emily crew jacket and the Joan pleated trousers bring the vintage look, and the Gone Girl actress wears the combination in the campaign session.

Emily Ratajkowski shared during the release of the capsule,

"These are things that I just wish I had, I do love denim, a lot, and being able to create my ideal pair of jeans and my ideal jean jacket was just selfishly really great because now they exist in my closet."

The Miranda tank top is another remarkable piece in this capsule that carries Ratajkowski's vibe and this mono-shoulder tank top comes in black rib edge and heavy cotton knit. The cost of this piece is $98.

Not just fast fashion, this capsule collection also prioritizes fashion sustainability. The Valentina coat is designed in vegan leather, which is extracted from the planets. This coat costs $625 on the website.

Ratajkowski, who is the creative director for the EmRata x AG capsule, believes,

"The pieces are wardrobe essentials that can transition from day to night seamlessly. They are crucial styling pieces that I can find myself turning to again and again."

As with street style fashion, one can acquire any of the pieces from the capsule, but the size is limited to 33, which might not be suitable for plus-size women. However, just like any other luxe brand, the AG Jeans collection will cater to feminine fashion enthusiasts.

The collection is live at the store, with various price ranges.