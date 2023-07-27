"The world is pretty brutal to women": Emily Ratajkowski chats motherhood, dating life, and vulnerabilities

Emily Ratajkowski burst on to the scene with her bold performance in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines music video. Ever since then, the American model and actress had never had to look back with all the modelling contracts, acting gigs and several advertisment campaigns.

However, despite experiencing such phenomenal success, the model has also seen the dark side of the industry where a woman's path to success is strewn with innumerable vulnerabilities.

In an interview with Los Angeles Times that took place on April 6, 2023, the Gone Girl starrer utilized the spot light to expose some dark realities of the industry.

"The world is pretty brutal to women, no matter what they look like," she said.

As a vocal advocate of women's rights and bodily autonomy, the actress revealed that despite all her success she is a bit skeptical when it comes to pass a judgement on the moral fabric of the industry.

At the time of the interview, Emily Ratajkowski's ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard had been allegedly reported to being involved in sexual misconduct - a revelation that had shaken the actress to her very core.

Speaking on behalf of those women who come to Hollywood to pursue acting, but get exploited by men like Harvey Weinstein and her ex-husband, the model opened up about her own experience as a struggling actress.

She said:

"But I didn’t feel like, ‘Oh, I’m an artist performing and this is my outlet.’ I felt like a piece of meat who people were judging, saying, ‘Does she have anything else other than her [breasts]?'"

"I'm scared": Emily Ratajkowski opens up about fear of losing custody over son to now-estranged Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski went through a tough separation from her ex-husband Uncut Gems producer Sebastian Bear-McClard after news of his sexual misconduct broke the internet.

In the interview, the actress turned model expressed concern regarding the custody of her son Sylvester Apollo Bear born on March 8, 2021.

"I’m scared...I’m learning that outspoken women don’t often get their children," the model said.

In the interview Emily Ratajkowski refused to get into details of the "horrifying" year that she had with her ex because it might risk her losing custody of her 2 year old son whom she calls Sly.

"I'm scared": Ratajkowski opens up about fear of losing custody over son to ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard (Image via Getty)

Having been in the industry since the age of 14, this model has gained vast experience and has become disenchanted with Hollywood and its perpetuation of sexist and misogynistic ideals of femininity. However, her rising popularity on Instagram has opened doors for her, enabling her to walk prestigious runways where she was once excluded due to her height.

Her experiences have made her more sure-footed as she is fully aware of the "truth" now.

"The anxiety doesn’t hit me so much, because I’m very clear on how I see the world and what the truth is," she admitted.

Speaking of entering the dating game again, the model said that she doesn't usually "think" of guys, but it might happen occasionally.

After her public separation from now-estranged husband Bear-McClard, she dated American comedian Pete Davidson, went on dates with Brad Pitt, and was also romantically linked with comedian Eric André.

However, very recently in March 2023, she was seen cozying up to Harry Styles in the streets of Tokyo.

In the interview, she opened up about how being a "single mom" and having a busy career can sometimes put a lull to her dating life.

She said:

"I’m working, I’m a single mom. I’ve been so busy that it’s easy not to think about."

But overall, Emily Ratajkowski enjoys dating, for she finds that dating gives her a perspective that she's otherwise lacking, almost as the person she is involved with holds up a "mirror", and that helps her feel "confident".

"I feel like I’m coming into myself": Emily Ratajkowski on unapologetically being herself

Emily Ratajkowski revealed how transformative her journey has been so far despite having to go through several sharp learning curves along the way.

"I feel like I’m coming into myself," she said.

Emily Ratajkowski also expressed her desire to have more power over herself and her choices, and not being controlled by powerful men in the industry.

She also left an inspiring message in the interview where she says that she wants to be a "creator" herself because she has the potential, rather than being reduced to a silent "muse" who exists only to inspire men.

She said:

"Being able to assert what I want — that feels like it just started. My life as a creator and not as a muse."

At the end of the day, Emily Ratajkowski is a force to be reckoned with, and through the interview she has shown fans that she's not afraid to embrace both her strengths and vulnerabilities.