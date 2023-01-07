Emasculated meaning explained as Emily Ratajkowski opens up on attracting ‘the worst men,’ post Pete Davidson

Emily Ratajkowski recently said that she was done dating men who feel “emasculated” by strong women. The actress appeared on her High Low with EmRata podcast and said many men often think they want an "independent partner" but "don’t know how to handle” them:

“I have always felt like I’m a strong woman, but obviously as you get older, you really don’t need a man. And you’re like, okay, this is what everybody has told me. Men have said, ‘I like independent women. I want somebody who doesn’t need me.’ So I’m like, ‘OK, I did it, wow.’”

The iCarly alum further shared what she hates about dating men and said:

“What I hate with dating men, in particular, is I feel like they’re like, ‘OK, yes. You’re special. You’ve done it.’ They love it, then slowly they get emasculated, and they don’t know what to do with those feelings.”

Emily Ratajkowski added:

“They resent you and then they start to tear you down. And then you’re just back to square one.”

She went on to say that the situation is often “f***ed up and unfair” and mentioned that some men do not know what having a strong woman in their lives means for their “own identity.” The model continued:

“The strength and the power is associated with the masculine, and once a woman has that, a man doesn’t know what else he has. But I’m like, ‘How about you just be better at expressing your emotions and being there emotionally? That would be great.’”

The Entourage actress also commented on her previous partners and shared that she feels she attracts “worst men”:

“I feel like I attract the worst men. Sometimes I’m like: ‘F***,’ because I want a confident man. I don’t want an overly confident man who has something to prove and is trying to prove it through me. That is not what I want.”

Emily Ratajkowski’s comments come after her recent split with Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson following a brief romance.

A look into the meaning of emasculated

The term “emasculated” generally means making someone feel weaker or reducing the effectiveness of something. According to The Britannica Dictionary, the word is used to define a situation when a man is deprived of his strength and role and made to feel less masculine.

The Cambridge Dictionary also defines the term in the context of making a man “feel less male by taking away his power and confidence.” In biology, the process of removal of the external male s*x organs is called emasculation.

When did Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson split?

Emily Ratajkowski and her husband of four years Sebastian Bear-McClard parted ways in July 2022, a little over a year after welcoming their son Sylvester. A few months after their divorce, the former was seen out and about with Pete Davidson in Brooklyn.

A source later confirmed to US Weekly that the duo were “in the very early stages” but has been “talking for a couple months.” Shortly after, they were photographed in a cozy embrace outside Davidson's residence in Brooklyn.

The duo reportedly celebrated Davidson’s 29th birthday together. On November 27, 2022, Ratajkowski and Davidson made their first public appearance at an NBA game between the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden.

The following month, a source close to the couple told People that the duo was apparently “getting more serious” about their relationship:

“She keeps seeing Pete and is enjoying it. They are getting more serious. Pete is very chill and understanding about her being a mom too. It's a nice situation for Em. It's fun without any stress. Pete takes her to dinner and events. They also hang out a lot at home.”

Unfortunately, towards the end of December 2022 Page Six reported that the pair decided to call it quits after a few months together. The source confirmed that the duo has “moved into the friend zone” but the situation is “fine with both of them.”

Last month, Emily Ratajkowski said that she had joined a dating app in the hope of meeting her “lady crush.”

