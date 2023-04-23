“I didn't expect this to happen": Emily Ratajkowski talks about the aftermath of Harry Styles and her kissing video

Emily Ratajkowski has expressed dissatisfaction regarding the viral video where she was featured kissing Harry Styles. The video was first shared by the Daily Mail in March 2023, following which other news outlets and netizens posted it on different platforms. Ratajkowski also spoke about the rumors regarding a dispute with Harry's former partner, Olivia Wilde.

While speaking to Spanish Vogue, Emily stated that she never thought that the video would go viral and stated:

"I didn't expect this to happen, but, I think, in general, there's a reason certain celebrities live in LA, hire security, don't go to public restaurants, etc."

She was questioned about rumors of a dispute with Olivia Wilde. Emily responded by saying that nothing like that has happened so far. She expressed her displeasure with the way a 23-year-old girl was targeted on social media and that nobody stopped considering the consequences of that. She added:

"In the case you ask[ed] me about, it's more of the same. I feel bad for Olivia, because she has had to suffer this situation on several occasions."

Emily also addressed dating in the spotlight and said that she has been in a relationship for four years, which also marks the longest time that she has been dating someone. She continued:

"The interest there is in that particular area is very strange. Not that I'm surprised, but it's a tiny slice of my life. Most of my life focused on my son and my work. But I guessed these issues don't inspire the same flashy headlines. The invasion of private aspects is very hard for me."

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles' kissing video went viral in March 2023

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were kissing in the viral video (Images via Angela Weiss and Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

Emily Ratajkowski and Harry Styles were spotted kissing in the streets of Tokyo in a video posted by the Daily Mail. Ratajkowski was wearing a pink and black jacket over a black and white cropped top and skirt, while Styles was seen wearing a black suit and a white shirt.

The pair also danced with each other while standing alongside a silver people carrier and holding an umbrella as it rained on the spot. They shared a few kisses on the street and did not care anything about the people who were looking at them.

According to reports that came out in February 2023, Harry moved on with someone else, but the woman's identity was not disclosed. A source for the Mirror stated at the time that the singer was "seeing someone" but had decided to keep her identity a secret following everything that happened during his relationship with Wilde. The source added:

"But his close circles all know about the romance. Though it's early days, things seem to be going well."

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde were romantically linked from 2021 to 2022, but separated when they discovered that their priorities kept them apart. Emily Ratajkowski also separated from her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in July 2022. The duo shared a son, born in March 2021.

