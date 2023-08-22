Clot x Neighborhood Collaboration: What we know so far

With the upcoming Clot x Neighborhood collaboration, another iconic milestone has been added to the world of streetwear. As CLOT celebrates its 20th anniversary, it's not holding back on unique partnerships, and is now joining hands with NEIGHBORHOOD, another titan in the industry.

Edison Chen, co-founder of CLOT, teased the collaboration on Instagram, showing off the brand's signature reflective shirt and a pair of packaged denim pants. From what's visible, the collaboration promises to blend the distinct aesthetics of both brands, creating something special for fashion enthusiasts.

Though the release date and price are not yet announced, one can expect more updates on this collaboration in the coming weeks.

What is included in the Clot x Neighborhood Collaboration?

Clot x Neighborhood Collaboration is coming soon (Image via official websites)

CLOT, a Hong Kong-based label, has built its reputation through innovative collaborations with brands like Nike, McDonald’s, and more. NEIGHBORHOOD, a Japanese brand, has similarly made waves in the streetwear scene.

Thus, the Clot x Neighborhood collaboration is highly anticipated, given their shared commitment to quality and style. Here's what Edison Chen teased about the collaboration in his Instagram post.

Signature reflective shirt

Edison Chen's post included the return of CLOT’s signature reflective shirt, adding an element of nostalgia to the Clot x Neighborhood collaboration. This shirt has been a defining piece for CLOT, making its return significant.

Bold and darker wash Denim Pants

The teased denim pants present a darker wash, adorned with an angelic brand patch. Bold NEIGHBORHOOD branding in solid black font, and CLOT's logo in maroon, highlight the fusion in this Clot x Neighborhood collaboration.

More details about the release date and price are yet to be announced. There is also a likelihood of more apparel products being part of the Clot x Neighborhood launch. Both brands are known for their diverse and expansive collections, so fans can look forward to other surprises.

Last month, a Nike Dunk x CLOT collaboration was released and created a buzz among sneakerheads. The collaboration is noteworthy as it marks the reunion of these two streetwear giants after more than a decade. This makes it not only a celebration of fashion but also commemorates a historic partnership.

The Clot x Neighborhood collection is shaping up to be one of the streetwear highlights of the year. The teasers suggest a fusion of the most innovative styles from CLOT and NEIGHBORHOOD. Moreover, the return of iconic pieces like CLOT's reflective shirt has been an elementary decision.

However, one thing is certain that the collaboration is all set to create an everlasting impact on the enthusiasts’ minds.