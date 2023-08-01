Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored 

A new addition to the extensive catalogue of Air Jordan 1 iterations, the Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” sneakers are all set to make their mark. Designed as a women's exclusive model, the sneakers boast a fresh, unique design that sets them apart from previous versions.

Continuing the legacy of remarkable Jordan Brand shoes, these sneakers exhibit the perfect blend of design innovation and classic Jordan Brand appeal. The Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High "Coconut Milk" joins the likes of the Air Jordan 1 Elevate and Zoom CMFT models, adding to the brand's portfolio of women's exclusive sneakers.

Set for release during Holiday 2023, the Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” sneakers will be available at select Jordan Brand retailers and Nike.com. Retailing at a price of $155, the shoes will be available in women's sizing.

Design Details: A Closer Look on The Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” Sneakers

The Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” is constructed with a unique mix of tumbled leather and canvas-like materials. The design features a white base with Pure Platinum and Coconut Milk overlays.

The sneakers incorporate a layered aesthetic, blank padded tongues, and a classic Air Jordan Wings logo on the ankle.

Sole of Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneaker_wars)

The thickness of the tumbled leather contributes to the shoe's high-quality feel and distinctive look. The heritage of this shoe is connected with Michael Jordan. This is how Nike presents the same.

Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents' will while capturing the imagination of fans worldwide.

For those eager to see the Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” in all its glory, photos are available below. The shoes reflect the craftsmanship and attention to detail the brand is known for.

About the design and details of Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” sneakers, the official website of Nike states,

Always fresh and never out of style, the Air Jordan 1 Mid SE is one of the most iconic sneakers of all time. Inspired by the colours and textures of natural landscapes, earthy canvas details add a grounding refresh to a soaring legend. Leather and synthetic materials are layered to provide both structure and visual interest. Encapsulated Air-Sole unit and foam midsole cushion every step. Versatile rubber soles offer traction wherever your feet take you.

This new offering comes dressed in a White, Pure Platinum, Sail, Coconut Milk, and Summit White color scheme, a stunning palette that captures the essence of the holiday season and makes a statement.

Close look of Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” sneakers (Image via Twitter/@sneaker_wars)

The Nike Air Jordan 1 MM High “Coconut Milk” sneakers are the perfect blend of classic and innovative design elements, offering a fresh take on a beloved Jordan Brand model. These sneakers are the sole evidence of the brand's continuous pursuit of design excellence, ensuring that the legacy of Air Jordan remains alive and relevant.

With the upcoming holiday release, these sneakers are poised to add a fresh, new flavor to the women's Air Jordan lineup.