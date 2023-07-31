Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Sky J Orange" sneakers: Where to get, price, and more details explored

The Jordan label, co-owned by Nike and Michael Jordan, has continued to win the hearts of sneakerheads with its amazing makeovers of the signature sneaker lineage, the Air Jordan, especially the debut Air Jordan 1. The dynamic duo has constantly produced multiple makeovers of the Air Jordan 1 sneaker model, the latest of which is "Sky J Orange."

The latest makeover to surface of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Sky J Orange" comes clad in a vibrant hue, making it eye-catching. The Jordan label put behind its basketball roots and instead focused on style for the "Sky J Orange" makeover, which is one of the reasons that the Air Jordan 1 Low has become so popular among sneakerheads.

A release date for the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Sky J Orange" sneaker hasn't been announced by the swoosh label yet. However, according to the media outlet Just Fresh Kicks, the pair will be launched via the e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app and select retailers in Holidays 2023 ( October, November or December).

More about upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Sky J Orange" sneakers

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 1 Low "Sky J Orange" sneakers (Image via Sportskeeda)

Nike's lifetime partnership with the basketball legend Michael Jordan was initiated in 1984.

Since then, the duo have continued to make waves in the sneaker industry with their legendary launches and makeovers of the Air Jordan sneaker lineage. The Jordan label has consistently produced some of the most iconic sneakers of all time.

The Air Jordan lineage kickstarted with the launch of the signature sneaker model, Air Jordan 1, in 1985. The silhouette was designed by Peter Moore, the swoosh brand's veteran, who is also known for designing the Dunk sneaker model. The Jordan label site introduces the sneaker model as follows:

"Since his game-winning shot that brought championship glory to North Carolina, Michael Jordan has been at the forefront of basketball consciousness. He took the court in 1985 wearing the original Air Jordan I, simultaneously breaking league rules and his opponents."

The latest makeover of the Air Jordan 1 Low "Sky J Orange," comes clad in a bright and vibrant hue to fight away the winter blues.

The upper region of the shoe comes constructed out of leather material with a vibrant color palette of white and orange. The base of the shoe is clad in a white hue, which can be seen accentuated on the perforated toe boxes and middle panels.

The white hue is added on the tongues and the winged-basketball branding on the heel counters. The white hue contrasts with the Sky J Orange leather overlays, which are placed on the forefoot, lacing system, ankle collars, heel counters and ankle collars.

The orange hue is added on the plain cotton laces, profile swooshes on both lateral and medial sides and inner lining. The look is finished off with white midsoles and orange rubber outsoles.

The pair is rumored to release via Nike for $115 retail price. The pair will be restocking after previously being launched on July 20, 2023.