Nike Air Jordan 3 "Green Glow" sneakers: Everything we know so far

Nike and Michael Jordan's Air Jordan lineup has been creating quite a buzz on the internet with their iconic makeovers of signature and classic silhouettes. They have already released their summer and spring retro lineups for 2023, and more fall and winter releases have been popping up online.

However, the trend wouldn't just stop there, with the retro craze amongst sneakerheads, the Jordan brand has a few retro Air Jordan makeovers lined up for 2024.

One of the latest to be added onto the list is Air Jordan 3 "Green Glow," which was previously teased in 2013. The mockup of the Nike Air Jordan 3 "Green Glow" sneakers was revealed by the sneaker leaker account Zsneakerheads via its Instagram handle.

An official release date for the Air Jordan 3 "Green Glow" sneakers hasn't been announced by the Swoosh label yet, however according to the media outlet Sneaker Bar Detroit, the pair will be released via the official e-commerce site of Nike, the SNKRS app, and select retailers in Summer 2024.

More about the upcoming Nike Air Jordan 3 "Green Glow" sneakers, which come clad in unique color scheme of black, green, grey, and white

The upcoming Nike Air Jordan 3 "Green Glow" sneakers come clad in unique color scheme of black, green, grey, and white (Image via @zsneakerheads / Instagram)

Michael Jordan and Nike kick-started their successful partnership in 1984, which permanently conjoined the fashion and sneaker world forever.

One of the most influential and iconic pieces from the Air Jordan lineup is the Air Jordan 3. It was created specifically to make Michael Jordan stay and caused quite a stir in the sneaker industry due to its distinctive elephant print design.

The AJ3 was a game-changer in both the sneaker and fashion industries when it was first introduced in 1988, thanks to its unique design and innovative technology.

Tinker Hatfield, who designed many of the Jordan models from the AJ3 to AJ15, was responsible for creating this beloved sneaker.

The model was known for its intricate details, including the Nike Air logo on the heel, visible air unit, and the standout gray elephant hide-like pattern. It was a game-changer for the Jordan lineup, introducing new features like the Jumpman logo and visible air unit.

The Jordan Brand's official website describes the sneaker model as a true classic:

"Released in 1988, the Air Jordan 3 was the first design by Tinker Hatfield in his three decades of collaboration with the Jordan legacy. From this partnership, Tinker crafted the now-iconic elephant print. To this day, the AJ3 remains one of the most notable sneaker silhouettes worldwide."

The latest Air Jordan 3 "Green Glow" sneakers' uppers comes clad in a "Black / Green Glow / Wolf Grey / White" color scheme. The colorway was initially introduced in 2013 with a limited release, however for 2024, the shoe is making a triumphant return.

The pair comes constructed out of leather, with the base being clad in a black hue which contrasts with green glow accents placed upon the midsoles and the collars.

The shoe’s elephant print overlay on the toe and heels will surely make a statement. The look is finished off with a white midsole and a grey rubber outsoles.

The pair is slated to release via Nike and select Jordan Brand retailers in Summer 2024.