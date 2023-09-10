Stuad x Wrangler denim collection: Everything we know so far

There's good news for denim lovers from the house of Stuad, an LA-based fashion brand that has filled up its shelves with a bunch of denim outfits in collaboration with Wrangler. The collaboration is the new narrative of vintage clothing with modern aesthetics.

Wrangler, a Kontoor-based brand, is mostly known for being the most humongous denim supplier in the world, and their retro denim silhouette gets the modern twists from Staud to cater to the feminine body. The collaboration between these two has brought a bunch of denim contours with different colorways.

The collection seems pretty pocket-friendly as the price range begins from $95 and the range extends up to $350. Understanding the choices of different women, this denim collection brings a total of 8 pieces, including flared bikini jeans and several tops.

Both brands have stocked the collection on their website, and one can purchase them from there as the stock has been live since September 7.

Among the denim collection, Stuad has included a white tee in the Wrangler collaboration collection

The Stuad and Wrangler collaboration brings a total piece of 8 denim collections, which consist of several bottoms, jackets, and oversized shirts. To begin with, the loose jean is always a better choice. It comes in a loose-fit design and can be a wardrobe essential for regular wear.

To couple with loose-fit jeans, the white tee shirt seems the most preferable combination of all. Being it is a brunch date or the day outing, this pair never goes offbeat. However, Stuad has carefully punched its branding at the waist section, where it has designed the belt loop in STUAD lettering.

The next bottom is the bikini jean with flared design, and it gets a slit that makes the pant more trendy. The collection also brings straight-cut jeans with the same branding style. However, the wrangler tag is glued to the back pocket.

The pencil mid-skirt enriches the collection with its straight-cut pattern and front zip. One can pair it with the denim vest with button detailing and the triangle hem. However, it has adjustable facilities at the back.

To elevate the style assertion, one can opt for the bra replica top that comes in denim chambray. With two straps and adjustable detailing at the back, this top is the minuscule piece of the collection.

Regarding this collaboration, Stuad co-founder Sarah Staudinger shared,

"We are beyond excited to partner with Wrangler for this collection. Wrangler's heritage in denim aligns with our brand ethos of creating pieces that are timeless while feeling fresh. Together, we have created a collection that combines Wrangler's iconic styles and infuses them with our DNA."

The press release also shares the Wrangler Vice President Holly Wheeler's thoughts, which read,

“The overall style versatility and uniquely designed pieces within this collaboration represents the best of both brands and presents today's fashion seekers with a powerful blend of classic looks and original fits. We have co-authored a collection that is well-timed with how denim is currently showing up as a central element in fashion and self-expression.”

The price chart of the 8 pieces of clothing is below

Loose fit jeans - $195 Straight cut jeans - $195 Bikini jeans - $195 Pencil skirt- $175 White tee shirt -$95 Bra style top - $125 Over-sized Jacket - $295 Vest - $165

All the collection comes in two colorways - mid-blue and dark rinse with the co-branding facilities. However, one can find difficulties with the sizes as they have limitation in sizing that restricts the comfortable buying experience for plus-size women.

One can purchase the collection from any of the brand's websites.