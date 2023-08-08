Gucci Beauty Flora Gorgeous Magnolia fragrance: Where to get, price, and more details explored

Gucci Beauty, a luxurious beauty brand, recently released its much-awaited perfume, Flora Gorgeous Magnolia. The company partnered with superstar Miley Cyrus for a campaign to launch the new product. Unlike several other celebrities in the industry, Miley has never launched her own perfume. Hence, her fans are now excited to get their hands on the brand's new fragrance, as she has partnered with them for their #FloraFantasy campaign.

The singer spoke about the new product in an interview with Harper's Bazaar as she was asked about her thoughts on the Flora Gorgeous Magnolia Fragrance.

"It reminds me of innocent sensuality. There is a sweetness that smells like young love. It reminds me of falling in love for the first time," she said.

Gucci Beauty's Flora Gorgeous Magnolia features a blend of Magnolia Essence, Patchouli Essence, and Dewberries Accord.

The brand first released this perfume on August 1, 2023, and it is available via the company's official website, Sephora, Ulta Beauty, Nordstrom, and other beauty retailers. The brand recommends applying it delicately to the wrist, chest, and neck for the best results.

Gucci Beauty's Flora Gorgeous Magnolia fragrance is available for $168

Gucci Beauty, a well-known beauty brand, established its cosmetics collection in November 2014. The company is known for its high-quality range of beauty essentials. However, the brand introduced its best-selling perfume, Eau De Parfum several years before it made a name for itself in the cosmetic industry. The perfume collection was created by artist and illustrator Vittorio Accornero for Gucci in 1966.

While individuals know Gucci for its Bamboo handbags and opulent runway shows, the company's newest launch is an unexpected yet complementary multi-platinum campaign directed and shot by artist Petra Collins. The #FloraFantasy collection consists of three products, including:

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Magnolia: This is a radiant blend of Magnolia Essence, Dewberries Accord, and Patchouli Essence. The perfume symbolizes unhindered freedom and is sold in a beautiful purple bottle.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Jasmine: This features a classic floral mandarin essence with Grandiflorum Jasmine and Sandalwood. It is sold in an elongated bottle and the signature Gucci Flora design makes it stand out

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia: This is a festive floral perfume with solar jasmine pear blossom and sweet brown sugar. It also includes hints of Red Berries, White Gardenia, Frangipani Flower, and Patchouli.

The packaging of these products features a new take on the Gucci Beauty House's distinctive pattern, with an FSC-certified paper. This is a system that ensures that beauty products have been harvested responsibly. The design of the bottle is inspired by Alessandro Michele's vision. Each of the three products is sold in elongated pink, green-blue, and purple lacquer bottles, which are crafted from recycled glass.

Gucci Beauty launched this fragrance collection as part of a campaign called "Flora Fantasy" alongside Miley Cyrus, which proved to be a massive success. The brand launched the scents on August 1, 2023, and they are now available for purchase via the brand's website and other beauty retailers.