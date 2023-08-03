Shin Ye-eun’s latest magazine pictorial wins the internet: "Are you an angel sent by God?"

South Korean actress Shin Ye-eun, best known for her role in the web series A-Teen, recently collaborated with Dazed Korea for the magazine's pictorial endorsing the Gucci Beauty brand. Released on July 31, 2023, the picture showcased Shin Ye-eun sporting Eternite de Beaute Foundation and Palette de Beauté Quatuor by Gucci Beauty.

Netizens loved this collaboration and showered the actress with love and admiration. Commenting on the same, one fan asked:

"Are you an angel sent by God?"

Shin Ye-eun’s Dazed Korea magazine pictorial wins the internet (Image via Instagram/@guccibeauty)

Shin Ye-eun is a talented South Korean actress who has gained recognition for her exceptional acting skills and charming personality. All of her shows, and endorsements have been an absolute sensation so far.

Meanwhile, the lifestyle publication Dazed was established in Korea in 2007. Dazed Korea covers all the latest trendy news in music, beauty, lifestyle, fashion, film, art, literature, and more, alongside presenting fans with the latest celebrity gossip.

Shin Ye-eun's flawless look with Gucci Beauty for the Dazed Korea pictorial wins over the internet

Gucci's brand ambassador Shin Ye-eun showcased the brand's makeup collection of foundations, lipsticks, and other products for the pictorial. Lim, a nail artist, and hairstylist Jo Mi Yeon assisted her. The photographs portrayed the Korean actress holding the newest fragrance from Gucci Beauty, the Gucci Bloom Eau De Parfum.

Gucci Beauty, an Italian Luxury house famous for a range of beauty essentials crafted with delicacy, was founded in November 2014. The brand is best known for its several popular products, such as bronzer, lipsticks, and blushes. For their South Korean beauty endorsement, they chose the actress, who looked stunning holding the Palette de Beauté Quatuor for the pictorial shoot with Dazed Korea.

As soon as the pictures were made public, several netizens took to the comments section of @guccibeauty's Instagram post to express their excitement and admiration toward the actress.

Fan reactions (Image via Instagram/@guccibeauty)

The A-Teem actress has collaborated with Dazed Korea magazine before, too. At the time, she debuted in the magazine in partnership with Gucci Beauty, where she wore the brand Éternité de Beauté Foundation. The foundation gave a luminous complexion to the actress' flawless glowing skin. Gucci Beauty claims the product to be a 24-hour no-transfer product.

Shin Ye-eun's collaboration with Dazed Korea for the magazine's pictorial shoot endorsing Gucci Beauty has been a resounding success. Dazed Korea's latest magazine photoshoot on July 31, 2023, has left a remarkable impression on the internet and won the hearts of tons of her loyal fans. This positive feedback from netizens demonstrates a widespread appeal for both the actress and the brand partnership, promising to make the campaign a successful hit.