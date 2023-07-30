Hydrating face masks are infused with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, which effectively moisturizes dry skin and enhances absorption, resulting in well-hydrated, nourished, and supple skin.

While drinking water is one of the keys to healthy skin, the physical application of products is just as important. Skin tends to become dry and dehydrated with changes in weather, which is when hydrating face masks act as a knight in shining armor.

The skin needs hydration for strength and elasticity. In other words, hydration is essential for the skin to look and feel healthy, given the built-in barrier of the skin holds water and must be taken care of as well.

From Neutrogena to Paula’s Choice, this listicle is an amalgamation of 5 best hydrating masks for 2023.

5 best hydrating face masks of 2023 from Laneige to Glossier

1) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating 100% Hydrogel Face Mask

Formulated with a unique 100% hydrogel material, this face mask claims to hydrate and smoothen dry skin by instantly quenching it. The hydrogel face mask sheet can hold up to 50% more essence as compared to a paper face mask and it contours to the skin on application.

Formulated with hyaluronic acid, the face mask delivers clinically proven results. Owing to its non-comedogenic nature, it won't clog pores. For optimal results, the face mask must be applied after cleansing and before serum application.

Neutrogena’s Hydrogel face mask retails for $3.19 on the official Neutrogena website.

2) Laneige Water Sleeping Mask

This South Korean luxury beauty brand is known for its skin-invigorating products, the Laneige Water Sleeping Mask is one of them. It is an overnight hypoallergenic mask formulated with a probiotic-derived complex for revolutionary results.

The powerful probiotic complex creates an optimal environment for the skin to flourish while green tea lactobacillus ferment lysate aims to reveal smooth skin by reducing dead skin cells.

The sleeping mask also consists of squalene which mimics a component of the skin’s natural lipids and is a skin hydrating agent.

The Laneige Water Sleeping Mask is priced at $32 on Laneige’s official website.

3) Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask

Clinique’s penetrating night mask replenishes the skin all night long. This overnight hydrating face mask is designed to help the skin stay hydrated while you sleep. It contains ingredients like panthenol, which strengthen the moisture barrier and prevent moisture loss from the skin.

Ideal for all skin types, this oil-free, non-acnegenic overnight mask reveals dewy, glowing skin. The overnight mask is 100% fragrance-free and formulated according to Clinique’s clean philosophy.

This creamy, oil-free facial mask retails for $43 on Clinique’s official website.

4) Paula’s Choice Hydrating Treatment Mask

This is one of the deeply hydrating face masks by Paula’s Choice that treats dry to very dry skin and works overnight to restore a firm, dewy, and resilient complexion. The antioxidant components in the rich cream mix of the calming treatment mask soothe the skin.

The hydrating face mask aids skin recovery as it consists of some of the richest emollients with vitamin and plant-based antioxidants to repair dehydrated, patchy, rough skin.

Paula’s Choice Skin Recovery Hydrating Treatment Mask feels like a drink of water for the skin and retails for $29 on the Paula’s Choice website.

5) Glossier Moisturizing Moon Mask

Glossier claims that this is the most hydrating face mask they could make. Ideal for all skin types, the moisturizing moon mask is a creamy formulation with plant-based Squalene, sweet almond oil, and hyaluronic acid.

These magic ingredients enhance skin hydration and reveal softer-looking, glowing skin. Glossier’s Moisturizing Moon Mask is a rich blend of licorice root, aloe, honey lock, and lemon extracts.

It retails for $24 on Glossier’s website.