Where to get the limited edition Laneige Cherry Blossom Lip Sleeping Mask? Price, formulation, and more explored

As the cherry blossom season is here, Laneige has relaunched their Laneige Cherry Blossom Lip Sleeping Mask for everyone to enjoy the beautiful fragrance of cherry blossoms.

The lip mask is one of Laneige's bestselling products, and beauty enthusiasts can't stop raving about it. It gives one dewy, plump lips and ensures the lips stay hydrated throughout the night.

The Laneige Cherry Blossom Lip Sleeping Mask is currently available on the brand's website for $24. The product is exclusive to Laneige's website and is only available for a limited period.

Laneige Cherry Blossom Lip Sleeping Mask is ultra hydrating and nourishing

The Laneige Cherry Blossom Lip Sleeping Mask is a leave-on mask that one can use overnight for soft and smooth lips. This is perfect for the transition period between seasons, as it helps keep the dryness away. This is especially great for individuals struggling with flakey lips since the mask can soften the flakes, making it easier to scrub them away the next morning.

The lip mask provides the lips with deep hydration and helps fight skin dehydration during winter. It uses skin-loving ingredients to infuse the lips with intense nourishment. The lip product also has antioxidant qualities to help repair any damage and brighten up the lips overnight.

The Laneige Cherry Blossom Lip Sleeping Mask is an intensive care mask for one's lips. Ideally used at night, many users also apply a thin layer in the morning as the lip mask serves as a great lip balm during the winter months, when the lip needs some extra TLC.

Laneige's lip mask is infused with the goodness of the brand's unique Berry Fruit Complex, which is high in antioxidants and helps one achieve soft and smooth lips. Antioxidants help fight the damage caused by free radicals, so this lip mask helps repair all the damage while one sleeps.

The Laneige Cherry Blossom Lip Sleeping Mask also utilizes Vitamin C to help protect the lip from environmental aggressors. Vitamin C has a brightening effect, so it can also help even out the skin tone if one has pigmented lips. Additionally, Vitamin C has antioxidant properties, so combined with the berry fruit complex, it helps fight any oxidative damage the lips might have suffered throughout the day.

The formula also consists of coconut oil, shea butter, and murumuru seed butter to provide the lips with intense moisturization. They help balance the skin's natural moisture levels and shield it from transepidermal water loss. Moreover, they help streghten the skin barrier, which can help with skin sensitivity and flakey lips.

The Laneige Cherry Blossom Lip Sleeping Mask promises to keep the lip hydrated for up to eight hours and visibly plumps the lips. It increases skin hydration immediately and the formula starts doing its magic the moment one applies it.

With overtime usage, one can achieve soft and smooth lips that don't flake as often, leaving them looking healthier and more firm. One should grab the Laneige Cherry Blossom Lip Sleeping Mask while the stocks last, as the product is available for a limited period only. The lip mask retails for $24 and is exclusive to the Laneige website.

