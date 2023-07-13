Gucci Palette De Beauté Quatuor is Gucci Beauty's first multi-purpose quad palette enriched with highly pigmented shades that provide coverage for the eyes, lips, and cheeks. This four-part palette is available in three shades: two evergreen combinations of pink and brown shades and one pop quad of the brand's signature hues.

The product retails for $68 on the brand's website and the palette's versatile shades make it simple to create a full-face makeup look.

Describing the quad palette, the brand's official website states:

"Inspired by Gucci Beauty lipsticks, the allover cream shade brings a bare-to-bold blushing effect that intensifies with every touch."

The Gucci Beauty's Palette, which is reknowned for its high-performance makeup formulations, consists of three powder formulas with satin and matte finishes to be used as blush and eye shadow. In contrast, the matte cream-based formula is ideal for lips which takes inspiration from the brand's iconic lipstick line.

Gucci Pallete de Beauté, with inventive shades and intuitive formulas, offers endless makeup combinations.

Highly sought after by those having an affinity with luxury makeup and skincare, Gucci Beauty's latest addition Gucci Pallete De Beauté Quatuor, provides a buildable finish with smooth application.

Ideal for on-the-go makeup application, the quad palette offers lightweight formulas to fit every skin type. It also saves vanity space for those who like full-face makeup looks without having to carry multiple products for glam.

Gucci Beauty also claims that the powder formulas are ophthalmologically tested for contact lens wearers and those with sensitive eyes.

The easy-to-apply shades are packed in a golden, vintage-inspired palette packaging that opens to a beauty mirror and a double-ended applicator brush. This multi-purpose Gucci Beauty palette features a mix of four unique shades in three different finishes:

Summerina Brown: A nude brown quatuor combining gold shimmer shade, Budd Blossom for eyes and face; matte brown formulation, Burnt Chestnut and Soft Hazel for eyes and cheeks; and Rosewood for a subtly flattering lip shade.

Rosa Nitida: A classic pink-hued quatuor combining rose-gold shimmer Fiery Rose in satin formulation for eyes and face; matte mauve shade, Silky Rose for the eyes; matte coral-peach formulation, Frosted Tulip for the eyes and cheeks; and Gucci Beauty's warm-pink nude lip shade, They Met In Argentina (208), in a matte cream formulation.

Wild Bouquet: A pop color quatuor combining shimmery satin formulation, Royal Silver, for the eyes and face; matte green shade, Valentine Verdante for the eyes; Delicate Lilac in a matter formulation for the eyes and cheeks; and a matte cream shade of Gucci Beauty's iconic lipstick, Marina Scarlett.

The marketing campaign for this versatile quad palette is just as beautiful as the palette's shades. Inspired by the yearly ritual of taking yearbook photos, the brand's social media features 'Class of Gucci Beauty' photos showcasing multiple looks created using the multi-purpose Gucci Pallete De Beauté Quatuor.

Commenting on the newly launched palette, Gucci Beauty's Instagram handle cites:

"Designed to make every look happen, Palette de Beauté Quatuor allows the nuances of individuality to shine through and incite creativity through self-expression."

The multi-purpose palette is available for $68 on Gucci Beauty's official website, Sephora, Nordstrom, and Bloomingdale's.

Poll : 0 votes