What is Eco Fragrance? Everything about the product as New High Glass expands the catalog

Furthering its commitment to sustainable packaging New High Glass has announced the expansion of its eco fragrance range with its third screw-on fine mist sprayer; the Jungfrau Fine Mist Sprayer and Overcap.

Eco fragrance is a concept by New High Glass on its mission to improve sustainable packaging. These are recyclable glass perfume bottles and can be recycled by removing the lassen spray pump accessory. Since glass is a hundred per cent recyclable material, it can be recycled repeatedly.

New High Glass begins with infinitely-recyclable glass bottles and uses a screw-on top to replace the crimped fine mist sprayers. This ensures that the perfume bottles are recycled universally and the sprayer can be used over and over again contributing to New High Glass' refillable feature.

The Jungfrau Sprayer is an addition to the sustainable brand’s minimalistic Lassen and classic Elbrus bottles.

The Jungfrau Fine Mist Sprayer and Overcap is an addition to the sustainable brand’s minimalistic Begonia glass and classic Daphne glass bottles.

All of NHG’s eco fragrance range is available in shiny silver and gold versions with matching aluminium over caps. For just R10,000, these can be produced in custom colours and for a more premium look and feel, NHG offers real wood over caps from certified sustainable sources.

New High Glass’s initiative in the eco-friendly perfume bottle range has grown to eight varied styles in different retail sizes ranging from 15ml to 100ml. All of these fragrance bottles share the same neck finish which allows users to use the same fine mist sprayer across different sizes and styles.

1) Begonia Glass Eco-Fragrance bottles

2) Daphne Glass Eco-Fragrance bottles

3)Delacroix Glass Eco-Fragrance bottles

4) Klee Glass Eco-Fragrance bottles

A pioneer in the sustainable packaging industry, the brand has led the glass packaging domain for over forty years with its unique whole glass bottles and jars for perfume, personal care, essential oils, and cosmetics. New High Glass takes pride in offering a varied range of wholesale glass bottles for perfumes and cosmetic jars, that are recyclable and fit the needs of customers.

Talking about its sustainable mission, the brand's website states:

"Our company’s foundation is built on our values, which distinguishes us, guides our actions and permeates our company culture. Social responsibility, ethical business practices, support of universal human rights, protection of the environment and benefiting the communities where we work are core to how we conduct business. We embrace creativity, celebrate diversity, reward and take care of our employees as family."

While many companies have started taking measures for reducing their ecological impact via eco-friendly packaging, New High Glass has been leading the sustainability movement with its range of recyclable skincare and perfume glass bottles.

Since the Larsen pumps can be separated from the perfume bottles, it aids the sustainability of the fragrance bottles as compared to the plastic pumps that cannot be recycled.

Eco-fragrance is a positive step toward sustainable packaging and catalogue expansion for New High Glass, creating a revolution in the sought-after sustainable beauty movement.