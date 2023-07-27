Lola x Motrin: Everything to know about the period care initiative

Feminine hygiene and reproductive care brand Lola has partnered with pain reliever company Motrin.

The partnership includes three phases wherein between 24 July 2023 to 31 July 2023, the duo will run a cobranded social sweepstakes, and winners will receive a Lola gift card with Motrin merchandise.

Both brands have a stronghold in their domains, and this partnership is an excellent initiative for advancing feminine hygiene.

In August, Lola is set to release its limited edition ‘On-the-Go Period Kit’ in collaboration with Dagne Dover, the eco-conscious backpack company.

In the third phase, which begins in October, the feminine hygiene brand will donate 100,000 period care products worth $50,000 to their ongoing partner, I Support The Girls, a non-profit organization that donates menstrual hygiene products and bras based on email sign-ups via the Motrin website.

Lola x Motrin: About the brands and the period care initiative

Lola is a brand that aims to reinvent period care with its range of high-quality female hygiene and reproductive care products made with quality, natural ingredients.

Talking about their mission, Lola’s website mentions:

"Giving back is in our DNA. We’ve donated over 6 million products to those in need, and continue to fight for reproductive equity. We’re dedicated to shining a light on the racial and social disparities that contribute to reproductive inequity. And we’re working to fight these injustices, together."

While Motrin produces an anti-inflammatory, non-steroidal drug consisting of ibuprofen as a pain reliever, their medication, available in tablet and liquid gel form, helps relieve menstrual cramps, headaches, fever, and muscular aches.

Chief executive of Lola, Amy Fisher, stated that this initiative is an excellent way for Lola to be introduced into the well-established consumer community of the pain-reliever brand with long-standing equity.

Amy gave a statement saying:

“It makes sense when you’re talking about period products that you’re also talking about cramp care,” said Fisher. “By adding Motrin to the period-to-go kit, it rounds out the consumer experience. On a higher level… the giveback program is so part of who we are. We give away millions of period products every year.”

She continued:

“The whole point of this kit is that you can throw it in your bag, in your gym bag, in your car, in your locker, and it has an assortment of period care products to keep you going on-the go. You’re not going to carry a heating pad with you to school or after practice or commuting to work. It’s much easier to take Motrin.”

The On-the-Go Period Kit will consist of Lola’s tampons and pads in a Dagne Dover bag. The kit is set to be released during the back-to-school campaign season.

The female hygiene brand's pads and tampons are unique because they are free of chemicals, dyes, and synthetic fibers. They are ultra-thin and cause less chaffing and discomfort while providing adequate leak protection. These pads retail for $8 on the brand's official website.

The brand's tampons are available in cardboard plastic applicators, compact plastic applicators, and non-applicator types. The tampons are made with organic cotton and are hypoallergenic. Depending on the product category, these toxin-free tampons retail for $7 to $9 on Lola's website.

A ground-breaking initiative in the female menstrual hygiene space, this collaboration between Lola, Motrin, and Dage Dover will benefit consumers and recipients of the I Support the Girls organization.