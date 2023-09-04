5 best Crossbody bags to purchase in 2023 

Stylish crossbody bags can transform any ordinary outfit into a fashion statement. Whether you're out for a fun day with friends or embarking on a busy travel adventure, a crossbody bag is your style savior. And here's the best part: this trend is for everyone! Both men and women can find the perfect crossbody bag to match their needs and enhance their look.

Crossbody bags made their debut in ancient times when people carried their essentials wrapped in sturdy cloth across their bodies. Modern-day designers found the technique pretty constructive and applied it to their fashion falls.

Whenever choosing a crossbody bag, one must focus on shape, size, material, and necessity. These crossbody bags come in different pattern shapes and facilities and here are 5 best crossbody bags that one must garner in their wardrobe for different styling.

Best Crossbody bags in 2023 based on different attire and necessity

1) Saint Laurent Lou Lou bag

When it comes to an everyday bag, Saint Lauren's LouLou bag is the one. The bag comes in four different sizes that match every outfit. This toy bag is suitable for people whose necessity ends with lipgloss or a mobile phone. However, the medium or large size bag can be used as the handbag as well.

With the flip-upper and the YSL logo, the crossbody bag carries absolute elegance. The toy-shaped bag can be used with its removable strap, which measures 22.4 inches.

This mini crossbody bag, featuring a leather silhouette with a quilted puffy Y-shaped upper, costs $1150.

2) Chloé Medium Marcie Bag

Carrying a tote in everyday routine might dim the fashion where a medium crossbody bag can uplift the regular outfit. Chloé's medium Marcie bag can be a smart choice for office-goers. Also, one can easily fill this bag with a day's outing essentials like sunglasses, sunscreen, a water bottle, etc.

The medium bag from Chloé comes in different shades, and its grain leather silhouette has a saddle-shape flip cover. Underneath the flip cover, it has a slip-in pocket and adjustable straps.

With Curvaceous detailing, the bag is available in three shades- black, cashmere grey, and tan for $1890.

3)Gucci 1955 Horsebit Bag

This Gucci Horsebit 1955 Crossbody bag is the best fit for people with a penchant for brand embellishments. The double ring and the bar logo in gold add the quintessential aura to the personality. One can easily keep essentials in the bag without any worry as its firm flap closure abstains from the fall.

The bag has horse belt details on the front, and its adjustable straps can be used as the handback and a crossbody bag that anyone can wear. The bag is featured in the canvas silhouette in beige color, where several colorways are available in the store, and the lining is carved in leather.

The bag, priced at $2890 and available at the Gucci store, features slip pockets instead of a zip closure, ensuring that your belongings remain securely in place. It can also serve as an investment piece.

4) Coachtopia Crossbody bag

Coachtopia crossbody bag (Image via Coachtopia)

Another suggestion in the list of crossbody bags comes from Coachtopic, the sustainable fashion label affiliated with the luxury brand Coach. Recently launched, this brand combines quintessential materials with a modern necessity, catering especially to Gen Z individuals.

The bag comes in a very small rectangular shape, which can be used as a belt bag as well. The bag is made of Coachtopia leather which is made of 50% reusable material. Also, the zip closure and branding hang tags create a minimalistic design that both males and females can wear.

The bag comes with different facilities like belt straps and webbing straps, which can be used in both ways. The bag is available on the Coachtopia website for $295.

5) Tory Burch mini leather crossbody bag

The last recommendation on this list is Tory Burch's mini leather crossbody bags. Based on the minimalistic design, the bag comes in two colorways and can be taken as a handbag as well.

This bag, featured in a high-quality leather silhouette, comes in a rectangular shape. On the front part, it has a visible double T-shaped cut-out logo, and the jacquard strap can be removed as well.

This bag has two colorways - ivory and navy blue- available on the official website for $298.

The list above features the best 5 crossbody bags in 2023. It includes luxury bags that can also serve as investments and affordable options. Any bag from the list can be considered based on individual budgets and requirements.