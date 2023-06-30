Create

How to get the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses in Roblox Gucci Town? 

By Mari "Mak" Kumaran
Modified Jun 30, 2023 10:29 GMT
Featured image of the Gucci Town Sunglasses (Image via Sportskeeda)
The Roblox metaverse is renowned for offering a plethora of titles based on different genres, gameplay, and more. Gucci Town is one such game that provides players with a fashion-inspired experience from the luxury brand supergiant Gucci.

Roblox Gucci Town also offers exclusive limited-edition accessories and merchandise. Players can participate in mini-games or challenges to acquire these special virtual items. This month, the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses are up for grabs. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about this Gucci-inspired sunglass.

You must collect 15 in-game artifacts to claim the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses in Roblox Gucci Town

How to get the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses in Roblox Gucci Town?

youtube-cover

Follow the simple steps featured below to collect the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses within a matter of minutes:

  • Start Roblox and launch the game
  • After entering the server, go to the green button on the bridge
  • You can also see a big mysterious portal in the middle of the city square
  • Just stand on the green button to launch yourself into the portal
  • Your character will start floating after entering the portal
  • Direct your avatar toward the right side to find the first artifact
First artifact in Gucci Town (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)
  • Now glide towards the left side to find the second artifact
The second artifact in Gucci Town (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)
  • Land on the roof of the glass palace
  • Get inside the palace through the front door
  • Start jumping on the walls to reach the second room
  • After reaching the second room, keep going straight and get past the hole area
  • You will reach a small terrace-like chamber, jump on the platform next to the flower pot to get on the wall
  • You can find the third artifact down the wall
Sparkles after collecting the third artifact (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)
  • Sprint forward toward the edge of the room
  • You will see a bunch of platforms leading to a long horizontal platform
  • Jump on the stone tiles from the platform
  • The fourth artifact is on the last tile. Climb them to collect it
Fourth artifact on the last tile (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)
  • Get down from the stone tile and walk straight
  • You can see the fifth artifact floating above an empty space
  • Collect it and jump into the empty space to reach the interdimensional portal
The fifth artifact in Gucci Town (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)
  • Glide towards the bottom direction and keep going straight to find the star artifact
The sixth artifact in Gucci Town (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)
  • Land on the building's ground and go inside it
  • You can see a set of floating orange slabs. Start hopping on them
  • After reaching the fifth slab, jump on the green button next to it
  • Direct your avatar towards 90° and collect the seventh artifact
The seventh artifact near the top window (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)
  • You will be launched into the portal again
  • Glide to your left side to find the eighth artifact
The eighth artifact on the left (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)
  • Move forward and start gliding in that direction
  • You can find the ninth and tenth artifacts near the textured platform
Two artifacts near the floating platform (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)
  • You will land on an orange platform set in a misty forest
  • Walk to the end of the dirt road to teleport to the Roblox Gucci Town map
  • Launch yourself into the portal once more and glide toward the right side
  • You can find the tenth artifact before reaching the glass palace
The eleventh artifact on the right side of the portal (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)
  • Get past the glass palace and move in an upward direction
  • The twelfth and thirteenth artifacts are above a flower-themed platform
The twelfth and thirteenth artifacts in Gucci Town (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)
  • Glide past the glass building towards the left side
  • The fourteenth artifact is right next to the floating teacup
The fourteenth artifact next to the cup (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)
  • Reach the Roblox Gucci Town map and get into the portal once again
  • Now go inside the glass building and start hopping on the orange slabs
  • You can find the final artifact at the end of the slabs
The final artifact in Gucci Town (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)
  • Reach the misty forest and follow the mini lamps
  • Get past the bridge and collect the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses

You can find the newly claimed accessory in your Roblox Gucci Town inventories.

