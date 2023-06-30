The Roblox metaverse is renowned for offering a plethora of titles based on different genres, gameplay, and more. Gucci Town is one such game that provides players with a fashion-inspired experience from the luxury brand supergiant Gucci.
Roblox Gucci Town also offers exclusive limited-edition accessories and merchandise. Players can participate in mini-games or challenges to acquire these special virtual items. This month, the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses are up for grabs. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about this Gucci-inspired sunglass.
You must collect 15 in-game artifacts to claim the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses in Roblox Gucci Town
How to get the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses in Roblox Gucci Town?
Follow the simple steps featured below to collect the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses within a matter of minutes:
- Start Roblox and launch the game
- After entering the server, go to the green button on the bridge
- You can also see a big mysterious portal in the middle of the city square
- Just stand on the green button to launch yourself into the portal
- Your character will start floating after entering the portal
- Direct your avatar toward the right side to find the first artifact
- Now glide towards the left side to find the second artifact
- Land on the roof of the glass palace
- Get inside the palace through the front door
- Start jumping on the walls to reach the second room
- After reaching the second room, keep going straight and get past the hole area
- You will reach a small terrace-like chamber, jump on the platform next to the flower pot to get on the wall
- You can find the third artifact down the wall
- Sprint forward toward the edge of the room
- You will see a bunch of platforms leading to a long horizontal platform
- Jump on the stone tiles from the platform
- The fourth artifact is on the last tile. Climb them to collect it
- Get down from the stone tile and walk straight
- You can see the fifth artifact floating above an empty space
- Collect it and jump into the empty space to reach the interdimensional portal
- Glide towards the bottom direction and keep going straight to find the star artifact
- Land on the building's ground and go inside it
- You can see a set of floating orange slabs. Start hopping on them
- After reaching the fifth slab, jump on the green button next to it
- Direct your avatar towards 90° and collect the seventh artifact
- You will be launched into the portal again
- Glide to your left side to find the eighth artifact
- Move forward and start gliding in that direction
- You can find the ninth and tenth artifacts near the textured platform
- You will land on an orange platform set in a misty forest
- Walk to the end of the dirt road to teleport to the Roblox Gucci Town map
- Launch yourself into the portal once more and glide toward the right side
- You can find the tenth artifact before reaching the glass palace
- Get past the glass palace and move in an upward direction
- The twelfth and thirteenth artifacts are above a flower-themed platform
- Glide past the glass building towards the left side
- The fourteenth artifact is right next to the floating teacup
- Reach the Roblox Gucci Town map and get into the portal once again
- Now go inside the glass building and start hopping on the orange slabs
- You can find the final artifact at the end of the slabs
- Reach the misty forest and follow the mini lamps
- Get past the bridge and collect the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses
You can find the newly claimed accessory in your Roblox Gucci Town inventories.