The Roblox metaverse is renowned for offering a plethora of titles based on different genres, gameplay, and more. Gucci Town is one such game that provides players with a fashion-inspired experience from the luxury brand supergiant Gucci.

Roblox Gucci Town also offers exclusive limited-edition accessories and merchandise. Players can participate in mini-games or challenges to acquire these special virtual items. This month, the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses are up for grabs. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about this Gucci-inspired sunglass.

You must collect 15 in-game artifacts to claim the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses in Roblox Gucci Town

How to get the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses in Roblox Gucci Town?

Follow the simple steps featured below to collect the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses within a matter of minutes:

Start Roblox and launch the game

After entering the server, go to the green button on the bridge

You can also see a big mysterious portal in the middle of the city square

Just stand on the green button to launch yourself into the portal

Your character will start floating after entering the portal

Direct your avatar toward the right side to find the first artifact

First artifact in Gucci Town (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Now glide towards the left side to find the second artifact

The second artifact in Gucci Town (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Land on the roof of the glass palace

Get inside the palace through the front door

Start jumping on the walls to reach the second room

After reaching the second room, keep going straight and get past the hole area

You will reach a small terrace-like chamber, jump on the platform next to the flower pot to get on the wall

You can find the third artifact down the wall

Sparkles after collecting the third artifact (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Sprint forward toward the edge of the room

You will see a bunch of platforms leading to a long horizontal platform

Jump on the stone tiles from the platform

The fourth artifact is on the last tile. Climb them to collect it

Fourth artifact on the last tile (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Get down from the stone tile and walk straight

You can see the fifth artifact floating above an empty space

Collect it and jump into the empty space to reach the interdimensional portal

The fifth artifact in Gucci Town (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Glide towards the bottom direction and keep going straight to find the star artifact

The sixth artifact in Gucci Town (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Land on the building's ground and go inside it

You can see a set of floating orange slabs. Start hopping on them

After reaching the fifth slab, jump on the green button next to it

Direct your avatar towards 90° and collect the seventh artifact

The seventh artifact near the top window (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

You will be launched into the portal again

Glide to your left side to find the eighth artifact

The eighth artifact on the left (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Move forward and start gliding in that direction

You can find the ninth and tenth artifacts near the textured platform

Two artifacts near the floating platform (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

You will land on an orange platform set in a misty forest

Walk to the end of the dirt road to teleport to the Roblox Gucci Town map

Launch yourself into the portal once more and glide toward the right side

You can find the tenth artifact before reaching the glass palace

The eleventh artifact on the right side of the portal (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Get past the glass palace and move in an upward direction

The twelfth and thirteenth artifacts are above a flower-themed platform

The twelfth and thirteenth artifacts in Gucci Town (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Glide past the glass building towards the left side

The fourteenth artifact is right next to the floating teacup

The fourteenth artifact next to the cup (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Reach the Roblox Gucci Town map and get into the portal once again

Now go inside the glass building and start hopping on the orange slabs

You can find the final artifact at the end of the slabs

The final artifact in Gucci Town (Image via Conor3D/YouTube)

Reach the misty forest and follow the mini lamps

Get past the bridge and collect the Gucci Town Anniversary Sunglasses

You can find the newly claimed accessory in your Roblox Gucci Town inventories.

