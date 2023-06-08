Roblox Blox Fruits codes (June 2023): Free Beli, resets, and more 

Roblox Blox Fruits drew inspiration from the famous One Piece anime/manga franchise. Like Luffy, the anime's protagonist, players must become formidable fighters to thrive in the world of Blox Fruits. Additionally, individuals who wish to pursue law-abiding careers can take on the roles of marines and hunt down pirates. Players are also tasked with earning Beli and other in-game resources to enhance their power level.

That said, new players will struggle to defeat veterans due to the lack of weapons, spells, and resources. That's when they must consider using the codes featured in this article. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about this month's codes.

Active codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

Players must use the resets to restore their in-game attributes to default. Additionally, newbies can make use of the experience boosters to level up at a rapid pace. This way, they can easily catch up with the older players on the server.

CINCODEMAYO_BOOST —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

Sub2CaptainMaui —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

DEVSCOOKING —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 —Redeem for a free Stat Reset

kittgaming —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

Sub2Fer999 —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

Enyu_is_Pro —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

Magicbus —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

JCWK —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

Starcodeheo —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

Bluxxy —Redeem for a Boost

fudd10_v2 —Redeem code for 2 Beli

FUDD10 —Redeem code for $1

BIGNEWS —Redeem code for an in-game title

THEGREATACE —Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x Experience

SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 —Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Experience

Sub2OfficialNoobie —Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x Experience

StrawHatMaine —Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x Experience

SUB2NOOBMASTER123 —Redeem code for 15 minutes of 2x Experience

Sub2UncleKizaru —Redeem code for a Stat Refund

Sub2Daigrock —Redeem code for 15 minutes of 2x Experience

Axiore —Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x Experience TantaiGaming—Redeem code for 15 minutes of 2x Experience

Inactive codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

Sadly, many old codes in Roblox Blox Fruits have gone invalid over time.

ADMINGIVEAWAY – Redeem code 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes

SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET – Redeem code to reset your attributes

GAMERROBOT_YT – Redeem code 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes

EXP_5B – Redeem code for 2x XP

RESET_5B – Redeem code to reset your stats

3BVISITS – Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2X XP

UPD16 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP (Was released during Update 16)

1MLIKES_RESET – Redeem code for Stat Points Reset (Was released during Update 16)

2BILLION – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP (Was released during Update 15)

THIRDSEA – Redeem code to reset your stats

UPD15 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP

UPD14 – Redeem code for 2x Experience

ShutDownFix2 – Redeem code for 2x Experience

1BILLION – Redeem code for 2x Experience

XMASEXP – Redeem code for 2x Experience

XMASRESET – Redeem code to reset your attributes

UPDATE11 – Redeem code for 2x Experience

POINTSRESET – Redeem code to reset your attributes

UPDATE10 – Redeem code to reset your stats

CONTROL – Redeem code for 2x Experience

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Blox Fruits?

Players can redeem the codes in Roblox Blox Fruits without breaking a sweat. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Launch the Roblox title and log into the main server.

Hit the blue Twitter logo button on the left-hand side of the screen.

Copy any code from our list above and paste it into the "Codes: @BloxFruits" text box.

Press the "Try" button to activate the code.

After redeeming the codes, you will instantly receive the rewards. If any code does not work, restart the game and try redeeming the same code again.

