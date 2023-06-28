How much is the Headless Horseman bundle on Roblox? Pricing, History, and more 

Since Roblox's debut in the gaming scene, several digital merchandise have been developed and made available through the metaverse store. Over time, some of these virtual items have grown in value, given their rarity and price. Furthermore, users must use Robux to purchase accessories from the Roblox store.

The Headless Horseman bundle is among the rarest items in the community market. This is because this bundle is only available in the shop during Halloween. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the Headless Horseman bundle.

How much is the Headless Horseman Bundle on Roblox in 2023

Prospective buyers must spend 31,000 Robux or $387.50 to acquire this limited edition bundle. Additionally, they can expect this bundle to be on sale during October. This seasonal set will be removed from the shop during the first week of November.

The bundle may come on sale during the Memorial Day event. Adding to the good news, buyers can expect a small discount on the bundle during this event. Previously, during the Memorial Day 2015 and 2016 events, the Headless Horseman bundle's price was flat at 20% off. Hence, reducing the cost to 24,800 Robux or $310.00.

History of the Headless Horseman on Roblox

This bundle model drew inspiration from the iconic Sleepy Hollow franchise's infamous Headless Horseman legend. The bundle was introduced in the Avatar Shop during the 2013 Halloween Event for 31,000 Robux.

The Headless Horseman in Tim Burton's Sleepy Hallow (Image via Sleepyhallow Fandom)

The following is the official description of the Headless Horseman bundle:

"No, you must believe me. It was a horseman, a dead one. Headless."

The above quote originates from the timeless Johnny Depp flick Sleepy Hollow. After the bundle's debut, it quickly became one of the sought-after sets on the metaverse due to its goth-like dark appearance and Jack-o'-lantern headpiece. Currently, the Headless Horseman bundle has been favored 1.4 million times on the Roblox platform.

How to purchase the Headless Horseman bundle?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to add the Halloween skin to your wardrobe:

Go to the Roblox store and type "Headless Horseman" in the search bar

The interface of this bundle will pop up. Click on it

Hit the green "Buy" button to purchase the bundle using your Robux

After the purchase, unbundle the set from your inventory

Make sure to have sufficient Robux balance before going ahead with the purchase. Furthermore, impatient buyers can rely on trading on the community market to acquire this set. However, they must be cautious and only accept deals with reputable sellers on the server.

Appearance and item details of the Headless Horseman

The following are the components found inside the bundle:

Headless Horseman's Gear (Jack-o'-Lantern head)

Headless Horseman Costume (Black-coloured jacket)

Headless Horseman Left Arm

Headless Horseman Right Arm

Headless Horseman Left Leg

Headless Horseman Right Leg

Headless Horseman Torso

Headless Horseman Head

The model resembles the Headless Horseman character from the Sleepy Hallow movie. However, the set is based on a classic Roblox design and has a Jack-o'-lantern hand gear. The set is unique as it lacks a headpiece and features an empty 0,0,0 headgear.

