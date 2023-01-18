Roblox pro TanqR wins RB Battles Season 3, takes home 2 Million Robux and prestigious trophy

The grand finale of Roblox RB Battles saw Denis, IBella, KreekCraft, PinkLeaf, and TanqR locking horns against each other. TanqR cemented his place in the tournament's history by successfully defending his championship for the first time.

After missing the semi-finals and Battle Back round, Russo joined the hosts to conduct the finale event. Additionally, he laid out the rules to the finalists and kickstarted the tournament.

The YouTubers squared off in two rounds, the first being an elimination round. The second consisted of team-based mini-games. TanqR barely escaped elimination in the first round; however, he outplayed his opponents in the final round and earned the trophy.

How did TanqR win the Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship?

First round - PinkLeaf:

The content creators competed in a series of mini-games inside the RB Battles map. The round would end if any player earns five points by winning the mini-games. The contender with the fewest points at the end of the round will be eliminated.

Mini-game - Train Trouble

Final moments of Tanqr, Bella, and PinkLeaf (Image via Roblox Battles)

To triumph, players had to avoid obstacles and bombs while traveling on a moving train. TanqR, PinkLeaf, and IBella successfully completed the round and earned one point apiece. Denis and Kreek were eliminated midway through the match and received zero points.

Mini-game - Barrel Blast

Players trying to collect points (Image via Roblox Battles)

Contestants must earn the most points (neon blips) by shooting their avatars out of the barrels. PinkLeaf managed to win by making flawless shots to collect a significant amount of points.

Mini-game - Hot Potato

Denis with the bomb (Image via Roblox Battles)

The contestants were tasked with eliminating each other with one bomb. Kreek and TanqR got eliminated as soon as the round began. PinkLeaf eliminated IBella and won the round, earning his third point.

Mini-game - Hoverboard.IO

YouTubers trying to eliminate Denis (Image via Roblox Battles)

Participants are given control of hoverboards (each with a different color) and must avoid colliding with other players and the outer wall. IBella won the round by evading dangerous collisions.

Mini-game - Memory Mayhem

PinkLeaf and IBella fighting for a point (Image via Roblox Battles)

This mini-game was inspired by the classic memory game. Contestants had to jump on the platforms based on the fruit exhibited on the two large screens. IBella won as she memorized the fruit holograms and got on the correct platforms.

Mini-game - Simulator Scrimmage

TanqR in the lead (Image via Roblox Battles)

In this mini-game, the player who collects the most amount of coins within the time frame earns a point. Furthermore, they were also allowed to purchase pets that multiplied their points income. TanqR managed to get a lead; however, PinkLeaf got his hands on the blue coins and multipliers with his pets to win the round by earning two points.

Elimination round - Denis vs Kreek

Denis with one heart (Image via Roblox Battles)

The Season 1 Champion was up against Denis in an elimination round set in Ball Boop. Players had to boop each other off the map three times to advance to the second round of the finals. Denis struggled at first, losing two hearts, and was ousted from the finals after falling over accidentally.

Second Round - TanqR

The first individual to earn eight wins in a series of mini-games would become the Champion of Season 3 RB Battles.

PinkLeaf and TanqR dominated the mini-games in the final round. Both received seven points each, while Bella and Kreek earned six and five points respectively.

TanqR wins Season 3 (Image via Roblox Battles)

As a result, the regulations were altered, and the game point was raised to 10. The participants competed in Train Trouble and Hot Potato to determine the winner. TanqR triumphed and became the first player to successfully defend the RB Battles Championship title.

