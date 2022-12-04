All Roblox RB Battles Season 3 participants: Full list revealed ahead of championship 

The highly anticipated Roblox RB Battles Season 3 is back in the metaverse. Robloxians are thrilled about this year's season and look forward to the famous tournament event.
The tournament will feature 16 notable YouTubers competing in various rounds based on Roblox titles for a place in history and, of course, the prestigious rewards.
In the world of RB Battles, players can also have a gaming experience centered around several mini-games based on popular Roblox titles. Furthermore, they must level up, earn coins, and explore all of the secrets in the mysterious map of RB Battles.
Users can also watch the event and earn rewards in RB Battles by participating in various in-game challenges. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the participants in this year's RB Battle Championship tournament.
Only 15 champions in Roblox RB Battles' tournament have been revealed thus far, last one to be announced tomorrow
1) TanqR
The incumbent Season 2 champion is back in this year's contest. TanqR is famous for his Roblox Bedwars videos on YouTube. He is also a formidable contender who is ready to defend his reign.
2) KreekCraft
The inaugural winner of the Championship event returns in Season 3. He is a well-known Roblox streamer with over five million fans on his YouTube account. KreekCraft is one of the tournament's best players, with fans rooting for him to reclaim the title.
3) Leah Ashe
Thanks to her YouTube videos, Leah Ashe is a prominent figure among Royale High players. She is also a seasoned player in several renowned titles based on the town and city genre. Ashe also reached the semi-finals of the season 1 tournament.
4) Jackeryz
Jackeryz is quite skilled at a variety of FPS games in the metaverse. Along with gaming videos, he frequently publishes animated videos, which have garnered much attention. Since Jackeryz has the potential to steal the show, spectators should keep an eye on him throughout the tournament.
5) PghLFilms
PghLFilms enjoys playing horror games in the metaverse. Piggy will be his hallmark game because he is an experienced player in that title. His YouTube channel has surpassed one million views. That said, he might reach the final round of the tournament.
6) IBella
IBella is a dedicated Brookhaven RP player who often updates her YouTube channel with game-related content. Many users don't think she is a strong constant as she only plays roleplaying titles. However, anything can happen, as this tournament is prone to surprises.
7) Thinknoodles
Thinknoodles is a YouTuber who dabbles in horror gaming content. He is also a top player in Roblox Piggy and a viable candidate in this year's competition.
8) Ominous Nebula
Ominous Nebula's YouTube career began with Loomian Legacy. His subscriber count exceeds 750K, and he has been a Robloxion since the beginning of his channel. He is currently providing his viewers with Blox Fruits videos.
9) MeganPlays
MeganPlays is a casual player renowned for playing Adopt Me! and other roleplaying metaverse titles.
10) Denis
Denis is a versatile YouTuber who has played several metaverse titles. He has over nine million subscribers as a result of his entertaining videos.
11) Bandites
Bandites is regarded as TanqR's adversary owing to his proficiency in FPS games. Additionally, he's also a fan favorite this season. It would be a treat for the audience if Bandites and the current champion faced off in the tournament round.
12) Jayingee
Jayingee regularly plays simulator and hobby-based metaverse titles. He is a mid-card player who enters the tourney as an underdog.
13) iamSanna
iamSanna is another famous town and genre streamer currently participating in the tournament. She usually posts videos revolving around Adopt Me! with her friends.
14) Calixo
Calixo defeated famed YouTuber Sketch to earn a spot in the Season 3 Championship. On his YouTube account, he provides videos on Brookhaven RP.
15) PinkLeaf
PinkLeaf's participation in the event surprised many because he is barely active on his channel.
