All Roblox RB Battles Season 3 participants: Full list revealed ahead of championship 

The highly anticipated Roblox RB Battles Season 3 is back in the metaverse. Robloxians are thrilled about this year's season and look forward to the famous tournament event.

The tournament will feature 16 notable YouTubers competing in various rounds based on Roblox titles for a place in history and, of course, the prestigious rewards.

THE RB BATTLES SEASON 3 TROPHY! IT'S BEAUTIFUL!

In the world of RB Battles, players can also have a gaming experience centered around several mini-games based on popular Roblox titles. Furthermore, they must level up, earn coins, and explore all of the secrets in the mysterious map of RB Battles.

Users can also watch the event and earn rewards in RB Battles by participating in various in-game challenges. Interested readers can scroll down to learn more about the participants in this year's RB Battle Championship tournament.

Only 15 champions in Roblox RB Battles' tournament have been revealed thus far, last one to be announced tomorrow

1) TanqR

Returning to DEFEND HIS TITLE AS CHAMPION, please welcome



For the first competitor announcement, let's kick things off with the season 2 winner..Returning to DEFEND HIS TITLE AS CHAMPION, please welcome @TanqROfficial back to the battle!

The incumbent Season 2 champion is back in this year's contest. TanqR is famous for his Roblox Bedwars videos on YouTube. He is also a formidable contender who is ready to defend his reign.

2) KreekCraft

Stay tuned for daily competitor announcements for RB Battles Championship Season 3!



After his EPIC SEASON 1 VICTORY, he's now on a mission to reclaim his title as champion.. Everyone welcome @KreekCraft back to the battle!

The inaugural winner of the Championship event returns in Season 3. He is a well-known Roblox streamer with over five million fans on his YouTube account. KreekCraft is one of the tournament's best players, with fans rooting for him to reclaim the title.

3) Leah Ashe

Thanks to her YouTube videos, Leah Ashe is a prominent figure among Royale High players. She is also a seasoned player in several renowned titles based on the town and city genre. Ashe also reached the semi-finals of the season 1 tournament.

4) Jackeryz

Jackeryz is quite skilled at a variety of FPS games in the metaverse. Along with gaming videos, he frequently publishes animated videos, which have garnered much attention. Since Jackeryz has the potential to steal the show, spectators should keep an eye on him throughout the tournament.

5) PghLFilms

Stay tuned for the next guest reveal tomorrow! ⚔️



The man behind the camera becomes a star in his first RB Battles! Does @PghLFilms have what it takes to win?

PghLFilms enjoys playing horror games in the metaverse. Piggy will be his hallmark game because he is an experienced player in that title. His YouTube channel has surpassed one million views. That said, he might reach the final round of the tournament.

6) IBella

IBella is a dedicated Brookhaven RP player who often updates her YouTube channel with game-related content. Many users don't think she is a strong constant as she only plays roleplaying titles. However, anything can happen, as this tournament is prone to surprises.

7) Thinknoodles

Thinknoodles is a YouTuber who dabbles in horror gaming content. He is also a top player in Roblox Piggy and a viable candidate in this year's competition.

8) Ominous Nebula

Ominous Nebula's YouTube career began with Loomian Legacy. His subscriber count exceeds 750K, and he has been a Robloxion since the beginning of his channel. He is currently providing his viewers with Blox Fruits videos.

9) MeganPlays

MeganPlays is a casual player renowned for playing Adopt Me! and other roleplaying metaverse titles.

10) Denis

Stay tuned for the next guest reveal tomorrow!



Hey look, @DenisDailyYT the Menace is here for some Tennis! Also to compete in RB Battles!

Denis is a versatile YouTuber who has played several metaverse titles. He has over nine million subscribers as a result of his entertaining videos.

11) Bandites

Stay tuned for more guest reveals daily!



Another FPS legend joins the roster, @BanditesYT is here for a taste at victory.

Bandites is regarded as TanqR's adversary owing to his proficiency in FPS games. Additionally, he's also a fan favorite this season. It would be a treat for the audience if Bandites and the current champion faced off in the tournament round.

12) Jayingee

Jayingee regularly plays simulator and hobby-based metaverse titles. He is a mid-card player who enters the tourney as an underdog.

13) iamSanna

iamSanna is another famous town and genre streamer currently participating in the tournament. She usually posts videos revolving around Adopt Me! with her friends.

14) Calixo

Calixo defeated famed YouTuber Sketch to earn a spot in the Season 3 Championship. On his YouTube account, he provides videos on Brookhaven RP.

15) PinkLeaf

Final guest reveal tomorrow! You DON’T wanna miss it!



There's no stopping them when they climb, but can they climb to the top of this competition? @PinkLeafReal joins the party!

PinkLeaf's participation in the event surprised many because he is barely active on his channel.

Who do you think will be the last challenger for RB Battles Season 3? Feel free to comment in the comments section below.

