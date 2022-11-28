Roblox Blox Fruits codes (December 2022): Free XP Boosts, Beli, and Stat Reset

The Roblox metaverse is no stranger to anime-based games, and Roblox Blox Fruits is often hailed as the best anime/manga-inspired title on the gaming platform. This is due to the notable features and quest-based gameplay progression of the One Piece-inspired adventure game.

Like Monkey D. Luffy, the anime's protagonist, players can embark on an adventure and become elite pirates in the mysterious world of Blox Fruits. Individuals who wish to serve justice can play as Marines and prevent piracy at sea.

Gamers can also access the forbidden Blox Fruits (similar to Devil Fruit) and gain extraordinary superpowers. Furthermore, they can engage in devastating PvP battles with formidable opponents, NPCs, and terrifying bosses.

Blox Fruits' developers regularly update the game and supply the community with new codes. These codes offer free resources that enrich gameplay components.

New players can avoid getting bullied by older players by using the newly obtained freebies wisely. Interested readers can scroll down to learn how to use the codes and more.

Active codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

ADMINGIVEAWAY - Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost (New)

- Redeem for a free Stat Reset GAMERROBOT_YT - Redeem for 2x EXP Boost

- Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost Sub2Fer999 - Redeem for 2x EXP Boost

- Redeem for 2x EXP Boost Magicbus - Redeem for 2x EXP Boost

- Redeem for 2x EXP Boost Starcodeheo - Redeem for 2x EXP Boost

- Redeem for a Boost fudd10_v2 - Redeem code for 2 Beli

- Redeem code for $1 BIGNEWS - Redeem code for an in-game title

- Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - Redeem for a free Stat Reset

- Redeem for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience Sub2OfficialNoobie - Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

- Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x Experience SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

- Redeem code for a Stat Refund Sub2Daigrock - Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

- Redeem code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience TantaiGaming - Redeem code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

Players are advised to redeem the old Roblox Blox Fruits codes with haste, as they may expire soon.

Players can use the boosts before they fight NPCs and bosses. Experience boosts are very useful as newbies can level up faster and become influential on the server in no time.

They must think twice before using the stat reset, as it sets their attributes to default.

Inactive codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

Unfortunately, a large number of old codes have gone inactive in Roblox Blox Fruits. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming update. Additionally, new codes will be published during special in-game events and collaborations.

RESET_5B - Was redeemed to refund points

- Was redeemed for 2x EXP Boost 3BVISITS - Was redeemed for 30 Minutes of 2x EXP

- Was redeemed for 20 minutes of 2x EXP 1MLIKES_RESET - Was redeemed for Stat Reset

- Was redeemed for 20 Minutes of 2x EXP THIRDSEA - Was redeemed for Stat Reset

- Was redeemed for 20 minutes of 2x EXP UPD14 - Was redeemed for XP

- Was redeemed for 2x Experience 1BILLION - Was redeemed for two hours of 2x Experience

- Was redeemed for 2x Experience XMASRESET - Was redeemed for Stat Reset

- Was redeemed for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience POINTSRESET - Was redeemed for a point reset

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Blox Fruits?

Players can easily redeem valid codes in Blox Fruits. They must click on the small blue Twitter logo icon on the left-hand side of the screen next to the white home button.

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the white-themed chat box stating "Codes: @BloxFruits." Players must hit the "Try" button to redeem the code.

