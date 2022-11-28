Roblox Adopt Me! codes (December 2022) - Inactive Codes, Usability, and more

Roblox offers a plethora of MMORPG titles on its platform, and Adopt Me! is one such game where individuals must obtain pets, take care of them, and earn in-game money. Furthermore, gamers can have a roleplaying experience with their friends and other players on the server.

Players can pack their belongings and go adventuring with their pets as sidekicks in the massive open world of Adopt Me! The options are nearly limitless since the gameplay provides individuals with a number of interactive and in-game elements. As a result, Adopt Me! was crowned the "most-played game in the metaverse" with 30 billion+ visits.

The Puss in Boots special event is currently taking place in Adopt Me! On the map, players can find the iconic combat gear of the Italian fable hero Puss in Boots. They can use the newly found items to personalize their pets' appearance and add a Persian cat to their inventory.

During major in-game events, the community requests codes that provide free pets, Bucks (in-game resources), and other tools. Scroll down to learn more about the codes in Roblox Adopt Me!

When can you find active Roblox Adopt Me! codes?

Regrettably, all the old codes in Roblox Adopt Me! have become invalid. The developers turned a blind eye to the community's requests. However, there is a silver lining to this, as fresh codes might become available in the next winter update. We will provide you with the latest codes whenever a new set of codes is released.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, the codes listed below are inactive in Roblox Adopt Me! New codes will be available during special in-game events, collaborations with YouTubers and notable gamers, and patch updates. Players can look forward to exotic pets and resources as new rewards in the future Adopt Me! codes.

SUMMERBREAK – This code was redeemed for 70 bucks

SUMMERSALE – This code was redeemed for 70 bucks

1B1LL1ONV1S1TS – This code was redeemed for 200 bucks

M0N3YTR33S – This code was redeemed for 200 bucks

GIFTUNWRAP – This code was redeemed for 200 bucks

DiscordFTW – This code was redeemed for 70 bucks

subbethink – This code was redeemed for 100 bucks

GIFTUNWRAP – This code was redeemed for 200 bucks

SEAcreatures – This code was redeemed for pets

Why aren't new codes released in Roblox Adopt Me!?

Adopt Me! is a metaverse title that receives frequent updates, bug repairs, and in-game events that provide numerous rewards for completing in-game challenges. This encourages players to immerse themselves in their gameplay in order to accumulate Bucks at a rapid pace.

Some YouTubers trick the viewers by uploading videos stating that the codes in Adopt Me! are working. However, this is not the case since the codes are not valid.

What are the types of pets available in Roblox Adopt Me!?

Pets in Adopt Me! are categorized into five different types, and they are:

Common

Uncommon

Rare

Ultra-Rare

Legendary

Players can get their hands on pets ranging from majestic dragons to cute puppies. There are also limited-editioned pets that are only available during in-game events. Players are advised to participate in the Puss in Boots event as soon as possible, as the rewards obtained from the event will never be available again.

There is also a variety of eggs that offer pets themed around them. Gamers can hatch 82 pets from these eggs in Roblox Adopt Me!

Users can also trade pets with other players on the server. They must also avoid getting scammed by blocking anyone who asks for free pets and acts suspiciously. If someone claims to have the Legendary Monkey King or Sun Wukong pet for trade, demand evidence before proceeding with the transaction.

