Roblox RB Battles Championship Season 3 event games, codes, and rewards

RB Battles Season 3 Championship tournament will kick off on Dec 8, 2022, and will feature 16 famous Roblox-based YouTubers going up against each other in the Knockout Stages.

The contestants will participate in matchups that will take place in a variety of prominent titles from the platform. Fans can spectate the tournament and submit their predictions regarding who they think might win through a voting system. They can earn special rewards if their guesses turn out to be accurate.

Additionally, users can redeem promo codes to receive special in-game goodies like RB Battles artifacts and Battle Coins (in-game currency) by redeeming them.

Learn about the Roblox titles to be featured in this year's tournament, and get more information about the RB Battles in the section below.

Eight matches in Knockout Stages, codes, and more of Roblox RB Battles

Featured games in Season 3 Championship

Group Stage

First match - Piggy

Piggy Second match - Funky Friday

Funky Friday Third match - Shopping Wars

Shopping Wars Fourth match - Welcome to Bloxburg

Welcome to Bloxburg Fifth match - Super Golf!

Super Golf! Sixth match - Wacky Wizards

Wacky Wizards Seventh match - Tower of Hell

Tower of Hell Eight match - Arsenal

Semi-finals

First match - Sonic Speed Simulator

Sonic Speed Simulator Second match - Adopt Me!

Adopt Me! Third match - Build a Boat for Treasure

Build a Boat for Treasure Fourth match - JailBreak

Battle Back Stage and Finals

Mount Everest Climbing Roleplay, a parkour-based RP game, will feature be featured in the Battle Back Stage. The Grand Finals will be held in the Roblox RB Battles arena.

Active codes in Roblox RB Battles

344 0r 404 - Redeem for Secret Code

76323495 - Redeem for badge

- Redeem for badge MTFBQYA77520 - Redeem for Chicken Code

Gamers are advised to redeem the active codes with haste as they will expire soon.

Inactive code in Roblox RB Battles

Only one Battle Coins code has gone invalid in RB Battles.

#RBBATTLES: Use this code to receive x100 Battle Coins

How to redeem the codes in RB Battles

Follow the simple steps listed below to redeem the codes within two-three minutes.

Launch the game and get into the server.

Click on the small grey-themed settings icon located on the right-hand side of the screen.

A new UI titled "Settings" will pop up.

Now, hit the blue Twitter logo icon inside the UI.

A code redemption box will appear.

Copy any code from the list in the previous section and paste it into the text box that says, "Enter your code here."

Press the blue "SUBMIT" button to redeem the code.

Available rewards in RB Battles Season 3

Champion's Swordpack 3.0 - The winner of the Season 3 tournament will receive this exclusive reward

Battle Beam - Unlock it via the voting system

RBB Chain - Obtained by successfully predicting the winners

RBB Crystal Ball - Successfully predict the winner of the Season 3 event to win it

Russo's Robot Resonator - Collect all the blue bits to claim this reward

Russo's Golden Robot Resonator - The first 10,000 players who give blue bits to Mr. Boringsworth will receive this exclusive golden-themed resonator

Hood of Heroes - Unlocked by being one of the first 30 players to win the Ultimate Battle mode in RB Battles

Sabrina's Cyber Shredder - Collect and deposit purple bits to Mr. Boringsworth

Sabrina's Golden Cyber Shredder - The first 10,000 players to give purple bits to Mr. Boringsworth will receive a golden shredder

DJ's Dynamic Dasher - Bring green bits to Mr. Boringsworth

DJ's Golden Dynamic Dasher - The first 10,000 players to bring the green bits to Mr. Boringsworth

Winner's Wings 2.0 - Earn 12 RBB badges by completing challenges

Crown of Courage - Win the Ultimate Battle mode to get a crown

Golden Crown of Courage - The first 10,000 players to win the Ultimate Battle will earn a golden crown

Learn about who you should predict to win Roblox RB Battles Season 3 Championship before casting your votes.

