Who will win the Roblox RB Battles Championship Season 3? - Roblox Fans speculate, Schedule, and more 

The Roblox RB Battles Season 3 tournament will begin on December 8th. This season, 16 famous metaverse-based YouTubers will fight for the grand title. The competition will commence with the decisive knockout stages.

Users have the chance to predict the winners of the matchups via a voting system in Roblox RB Battles. If users make the correct predictions, they can get their hands on exclusive event rewards.

Many Robloxians believe TanqR will defend his title and become Season 3 champion. However, anything is possible in this tournament due to the presence of skilled competitors. KreekCraft, the Season 1 champion, is also a serious contender this season.

The Season 3 competition will kick off with a bang as Thinknoodles locks horns with inaugural champion KreekCraft in the first match.

Predictions for Roblox RB Battles Season 3

Our prediction is based on extensive analysis and statistics of the participating YouTubers.

Group stage predictions

First matchup - Piggy - Dec 8, 2022

ImNotThinknoodles vs Starcode_RealKreek

ThinkNoodles plays a variety of horror-based titles in the metaverse. However, KreekCraft is a seasoned Piggy gamer. In other words, this matchup is taking place in KreekCraft's background. This might be an easy win for the Season 1 champion.

Predicted winner: Starcode_RealKreek (KreekCraft)

Second matchup - Funky Friday - Dec 9, 2022

PGHLego1945 vs Starcode_Ominous

This will be a nail-biting matchup as both players have proved themselves in Funky Friday. However, PghLFilms received more points for the "Knockout" song than Ominous Nebula, giving him a better chance of winning this round.

Predicted winner: PGHLego1945 (PghLFilms)

Third matchup - Shopping Wars - Dec 10, 2022

NotLeah vs Notiamsanna

This will be a close matchup as both the participants have a chance to win. However, iamSanna has a higher chance as she went pretty far in the last tournament.

Predicted winner: notiamsanna (iamSanna)

Fourth matchup - Welcome to Bloxburg - Dec 11, 2022

Cinderbelle vs TheMeganPlays

MeganPlays is a consistent Adopt Me! player, therefore, IBella has a good chance of winning this battle. MeganPlays also has a poor record in group stage matchups.

Predicted winner: Cinderbelle (IBella)

Fifth matchup - Super Golf! - Dec 12, 2022

BuBreezy vs DenisDaily

Denis is a seasoned Super Golf! veteran, hence he can win this matchup against Calixo.

Predicted winner: DenisDaily (Denis)

Sixth matchup - Wacky Wizards - Dec 13, 2022

Mrflimflam vs Jayingee

Both Flamingo and Jayingee have played Wacky Wizards. However, Jayingee is likely to win as he has a lot more experience than Flamingo.

Predicted winner: Jayingee

Seventh matchup - Tower of Hell - Dec 14, 2022

RenLeaf vs IJackeryz

PinkLeaf is one of the best players in the obby-based Roblox titles. Hence, he can win this matchup with ease.

Predicted winner: RenLeaf (PinkLeaf)

Eight matchup - Arsenal - Dec 15, 2022

TanqR vs Bandites

The reigning champion will go against his counterpart, Bandites in Roblox Arsenal. This will be a challenging round as both players are highly proficient in FPS games. TanqR, on the other hand, may win because he is keen on defending his crown.

Predicted winner: TanqR (tanqR)

Quarter-Finals predictions

First matchup - Sonic Speed Simulator - Dec 17, 2022

Starcode_RealKreek vs PghLego1945

KreekCraft might win this round as he has more experience in Roblox Sonic Speed Simulator than PghLFilms.

Predicted winner: Starcode_RealKreek (KreekCraft)

Second matchup - Adopt Me! - Dec 19, 2022

Notiamsanna vs. Cinderbelle

iamSanna is an experienced Adopt Me! Robloxian. Hence, she has a higher chance of knocking out IBella.

Predicted winner: Notiamsanna (iamSanna)

Third matchup - Build a Boat for Treasure - Dec 21, 2022

DenisDaily vs Jayingee

This will be a tough matchup as both the players are familiar with Build a Boat for Treasure gameplay.

Predicted winner: DenisDaily (Denis)

Fourth matchup - JailBreak - Dec 23, 2022

RenLeaf vs TanqR

TanqR has triumphed in Roblox Jail Break before, hence he is the favorite to knock out Pink Leaf.

Predicted winner: TanqR (tanqR)

Battle Back stage (Wild Card round) - Mt Everest Climbing Roleplay - Dec 28, 2022

PghLego1945 vs Cinderbelle vs Jayingee vs RenLeaf

PinkLeaf has a solid parkour experience and might outplay the other players in Roblox Mt Everest Climbing Roleplay. As a result, he might easily qualify for the grand finals.

Predicted winner: RenLeaf (PinkLeaf)

Finals - Roblox RB Battles

Starcode_RealKreek vs Notiamsanna vs Denis Daily vs TanqR vs RenLeaf

KreekCraft and TanqR can win the Season 3 event, given their stats in the previous tournaments. Players can also look out for Denis Daily to become the new Season 3 champion.

Predicted winner: TanqR (tanqR)

Feel free to share your predictions in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes