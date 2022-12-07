How to vote in Roblox RB Battles championship Season 3

The Roblox RB Battles Season 3 championship is set to kick off and will feature 16 prominent metaverse-based YouTubers competing in a knockout series for the grand prize.

The famous streamer Kreekcraft won the Championship Season 1 tournament. This was followed by TanqR shocking many by winning the second season.

Season 3 will allow players to participate in predictions via a voting system. They can choose the strongest or favorite competitors to win match-ups from the group stages to the grand final.

YouTubers will compete in a variety of matches from diverse Roblox titles. TanqR the reigning champion, is going against his new rival Bandites in the first round. This will be a great start to the event, as the latter is a strong fan favorite.

Scroll down to learn how to vote and participate in the RB Battles Season 3 event.

Follow the simple steps listed below to cast your votes in Roblox RB Battles Season 3

Launch RB Battles and enter the server

Go to the statue square, where you can see large grey statues of previous winners.

Walk straight from the statue to find thirteen floating white icons.

There will be a control system in the middle of the arena.

Sprint towards it and hold the "E" button to interact.

A new interface will open up, highlighting the RBB Chain.

Above it, there is a white color "Vote" button, press it.

A polished table will appear featuring the group stage, semi-finals, and finals.

You can see the YouTubers' Roblox avatars and their matchups.

Now cast your predictions by simply clicking on the YouTuber's avatar.

Players can also predict in the semi-finals and finals brackets as well.

Group stage predictions of RB Battles Season 3 Championship

The predictions listed below are based on intensive research, hence readers can refer to our list before they cast their votes.

ImNotThinknoodles vs Starcode_RealKreek - Starcode_RealKreek

PGHLego1945 vs Starcode_Ominous - PGHLego1945

NotLeah vs notiamsanna - notiamsanna

Cinderbelle vs TheMeganPlays - TheMeganPlays

BuBreezy vs DenisDaily - DenisDaily

mrflimflam vs jayingee - jayingee

RenLeaf vs iJackeryz - RenLeaf

TanqR vs Bandites - TanqR

Users with an accuracy rate over 50% can head to the rewards interface and claim the RBB Choin. Those who correctly predict the winners will get the RB Crystal Ball. The RBB Choin is a neck accessory that can be equipped on the avatars' necks.

Kreek and TanqR are some of the top contenders for the Championship Season 3 title. However, anything can happen during the tournament, so think wisely before casting your vote.

Poll : 0 votes