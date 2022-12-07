How to vote in Roblox RB Battles championship Season 3

The Roblox RB Battles Season 3 championship is set to kick off and will feature 16 prominent metaverse-based YouTubers competing in a knockout series for the grand prize.
The famous streamer Kreekcraft won the Championship Season 1 tournament. This was followed by TanqR shocking many by winning the second season.
Season 3 will allow players to participate in predictions via a voting system. They can choose the strongest or favorite competitors to win match-ups from the group stages to the grand final.
YouTubers will compete in a variety of matches from diverse Roblox titles. TanqR the reigning champion, is going against his new rival Bandites in the first round. This will be a great start to the event, as the latter is a strong fan favorite.
Scroll down to learn how to vote and participate in the RB Battles Season 3 event.
Follow the simple steps listed below to cast your votes in Roblox RB Battles Season 3
- Launch RB Battles and enter the server
- Go to the statue square, where you can see large grey statues of previous winners.
- Walk straight from the statue to find thirteen floating white icons.
- There will be a control system in the middle of the arena.
- Sprint towards it and hold the "E" button to interact.
- A new interface will open up, highlighting the RBB Chain.
- Above it, there is a white color "Vote" button, press it.
- A polished table will appear featuring the group stage, semi-finals, and finals.
- You can see the YouTubers' Roblox avatars and their matchups.
- Now cast your predictions by simply clicking on the YouTuber's avatar.
Players can also predict in the semi-finals and finals brackets as well.
Group stage predictions of RB Battles Season 3 Championship
The predictions listed below are based on intensive research, hence readers can refer to our list before they cast their votes.
- ImNotThinknoodles vs Starcode_RealKreek - Starcode_RealKreek
- PGHLego1945 vs Starcode_Ominous - PGHLego1945
- NotLeah vs notiamsanna - notiamsanna
- Cinderbelle vs TheMeganPlays - TheMeganPlays
- BuBreezy vs DenisDaily - DenisDaily
- mrflimflam vs jayingee - jayingee
- RenLeaf vs iJackeryz - RenLeaf
- TanqR vs Bandites - TanqR
Users with an accuracy rate over 50% can head to the rewards interface and claim the RBB Choin. Those who correctly predict the winners will get the RB Crystal Ball. The RBB Choin is a neck accessory that can be equipped on the avatars' necks.
Kreek and TanqR are some of the top contenders for the Championship Season 3 title. However, anything can happen during the tournament, so think wisely before casting your vote.