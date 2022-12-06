How to get Battle Beam item in Roblox for free

Roblox RB Battles Season 3 has arrived in the metaverse with a major bang. Numerous special event goodies are up for grabs along with a variety of new content like hosting the Champions Season 3 tournament, in-game challenges, and the first virtual RB Battles concert.

Previously, RB Battles Seasons 1 and 2 provided players with a variety of exclusive in-game rewards for completing a wide range of in-game missions. Furthermore, these trinkets were limited editions, with their values surging once the corresponding events ended.

This year, however, fans have the ultimate chance to grab both the classic and new items. Many within the community expressed sadness as they failed to claim the Battle Beam sword. Fortunately, they now have a second chance to claim this unique sword that was featured in this season's trailer.

Interested readers can scroll down and learn how to claim the Battle Beam Sword in Roblox RB Battles.

Obtaining the Battle Beam in Roblox RB Battles

Interested players can follow the simple steps outlined below to claim this sword:

Launch RB Battles and enter the server

Players should enable the "exploring" mode to avoid getting interrupted

Walk straight from the neon blue themed "SHOP" building

Players will see a booth, titled 'Vote for Train Trouble!,' next to the event schedule global leaderboard

Keep walking straight towards the Voting Terminal

Go inside the yellow circle and hold "E" on your keyboard to open a new UI

The black interface will reveal the Battle Beam

Press the blue "CLAIM" button to obtain the Battle Beam

Players can now see the "ALREADY OWNED" text on their screen

Since the sword might become unavailable after some time, players are advised to claim it as soon as possible. Once it has been claimed, the sword can be found in the player's in-game inventories.

Additionally, players will also earn the "Battle Beam Acquired" badge after claiming the Battle Beam in Roblox RB Battles.

The appearance of Battle Beam in Roblox

RB Battles @RobloxBattles 🥁



Join the RB Battles game now and grab a free BATTLE BEAM item while you wait for the concert to start at 3pm EST!



The show will begin soon.. We recommend joining the game early so you don't miss it!



RB BATTLES GAME LINK:

The Battle Beam's pommel resembles a semi-circular glass orb in a neon light blue color, while the sword's grip is black with bright blue circular swirls around it. In contrast, the predominant color of Battle Beam's chappe/rain-guard is silver.

The Battle Beam's pommel resembles a semi-circular glass orb in a neon light blue color, while the sword's grip is black with bright blue circular swirls around it. In contrast, the predominant color of Battle Beam's chappe/rain-guard is silver.

Along with the word "RBB" etched in the middle of the chappe, a pair of green and violet horns is also present. All in all, the Battle Beam has three major colors: sky blue, violet, and green. The official description of Battle Beam states:

"May the battle be with you in the RB Battles Season 3 Championship!"

Since the Battle Beam is a waist accessory, players can display it on their avatar's waist in the metaverse.

