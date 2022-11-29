Roblox Legends Re:Written codes (December 2022): Free Sword, Rolls, and more

Roblox Legends Re:Written received positive feedback from the metaverse community due to its unique gameplay mechanics and interactive virtual world. Players can have an action-packed adventure by engaging in deadly battles against enemies and bosses.

You can collect several in-game tools, weapons, and other items after defeating their adversaries. They also have the liberty to free-roam the vast map to collect different kinds of artifacts and take part in dangerous quests.

Individuals can embark on solo adventures or party with their friends and other players on the server to have a group-based fighting experience. The gameplay of Legends Re:Written also features the ability to mine. Gamers can mine ores and minerals and use them to craft armor and weaponry.

Newbies will suffer significantly at the start as they lack the finest weaponry and Blessings (magical power-ups). They can enhance their in-game skills and progress by redeeming the codes featured below.

Active codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

– Redeem this code for 20 Free Blessing Rolls (Latest code) TYFOR65K – Redeem this code for 10 free blessing rolls

– Redeem this code for 5 Blessings 15MVISITSHAT – Redeem this code to unlock the Fire Fist hat

– Redeem this code for 9 free blessing rolls CLFGS55K – Redeem this code to unlock the Flame Great Sword

– Redeem this code for 15x Blessing Rolls 50KLIKESFLAME – Redeem this code for a Flame Staff

– Redeem this code for 12x Blessing Rolls MELIOOFUS – Redeem this code for 7x Blessing Rolls

– Redeem this code for 3x Blessing Rolls 6MVISITS – Redeem this code for 6x Blessing Rolls

The old codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written will expire soon as they do not have expiration dates. Hence, players are urged to redeem all the active codes before it's too late.

Players are advised to redeem the Flame Great Sword code first, as this sword's value will increase once the code expires. Blessing Rolls are used to change the players' Blessing power stance.

Inactive codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written

Unfortunately, many Blessing Rolls codes and the Teal Party Hat code have gone invalid in Roblox Legends Re:Written.

—Was redeemed for a Teal Party Hat ANNIVERSARYBLESSING —Was redeemed for 10 free blessing rolls.

—Was redeemed for 12 Blessing Rolls MELIOOFUS —Was redeemed for 7 Blessing Rolls

—Was redeemed for 5 Blessing Rolls TENMILLIONVISITS —Was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls

—Was redeemed for 7x Blessing Rolls HAPPYNEWYEARS2022 —Was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls

—Was redeemed for 4x Blessing Rolls CHRISTMAS2021EVENT —Was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls

—Was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls 100KFAVORITES —Was redeemed for 10x Blessing Rolls

—Was redeemed for 5x Blessing Rolls 4MILLION —Was redeemed for 4x Free Blessing Rolls

—Was redeemed for 5x Free Blessing Rolls PATCHCOMPLETE —Was redeemed for 10x Free Blessing Rolls

—Was redeemed for a Sakuna 15KCODE —Was redeemed for a Chopper Hat

—Was redeemed for 10x Free Blessing Rolls 10KLIKES —Was redeemed for 3x Free Blessing Rolls

—Was redeemed for 5x Free Blessing Rolls BEASTAKIPGAMINGSETUP—Was redeemed for 4x Free Blessing Rolls

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Legends Re:Written?

Users can quickly redeem all the active Roblox Legends Re:Written codes. Just follow the simple steps outlined below:

Start the game and enter any server

Select the red "Menu" button located on the bottom left side of the screen

A new silver-themed interface will appear

Click the "Options" button, and a small code redemption box will pop up in the interface

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the text box that stats "Enter Codes."

Hit the yellow "Redeem" button to activate the code

Players can find the redeemed rewards in their in-game inventories.

