Roblox Tower of Hell codes in December 2022: Free Towers, XP, and more

Roblox Tower of Hell is perhaps the toughest obby-based title currently available on the gaming platform. Players are tasked with reaching the top of a tower packed with randomly generated traps and obstacles within eight minutes. The gameplay elements have received positive feedback, making it the third-most played game with over 19 billion visits on the metaverse.

In Roblox Tower of Hell, players can engage in PvP matches and a variety of game modes, where they can earn in-game resources and rewards by successfully overcoming deadly traps inside the tower.

Users can utilize a number of in-game power ups known as Mutators to help them reach the tower's top stage. Some Mutators cost Robux, while others are available for in-game coins. Mutators are extremely useful as they can be employed in tower runs and PvP races.

Players can redeem the codes listed below to open vaults and unlock new stages to earn more coins. They can use the money earned to purchase various effects, in-game tools, and other important items.

Valid and Invalid codes of Roblox Tower of Hell (December 2022)

Valid codes

5KMILESTONE - Redeem for Minigunner

B1RDHUNT3R - Redeem for Hunter Tower

DOUBLEBLOXIES - Redeem for Cowboy Skin

ICYFREEZE - Redeem for IcyTea Freezer skin

FreezerMYW1F3L3FTM3 - Redeem for Garbage Bag and also Child Support

W33KLICODE - Redeem for 65 XP

DERHAUSAUFGABE - Redeem for a new stage

Vault codes

1st vault code - 69420

2nd vault code - 5164627

Users are advised to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Tower of Hell before they expire. Note that players won't receive the towers with the skin codes. To use the skins, players would have had to buy the towers.

Vault codes are pretty easy to use. All a player needs to do is go to the vault and enter the vault code to access it. Additionally, they can get their hands on Jump Coil, which gives them a jump boost.

Invalid codes

Unfortunately, the Springtime Commander tower skin code along with the limited free membership code is inactive. Thus, players can expect new codes during special events and updates.

XPHAPPY3AST3R! - Redeem for Springtime Commander Skin

freemember - Redeem for 36 hours of Free membership (was available during 6/13-14)

How to redeem the codes in Tower of Hell?

Players may follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the working codes in Roblox Tower of Hell:

Launch the game and enter any server

Open the chat box by pressing "Enter" button or by hitting the small white icon next to the Roblox logo found on the top left corner of the screen

Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the empty white text box of the chat interface

Just hit the "Enter" button to redeem the code

The redeemed XP will be added to the players' in-game level bars, while other rewards can be found in their inventories.

Codes for other Roblox titles

Players can use these codes on the Roblox code redemption page:

SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola shoulder pet

– Spider Cola shoulder pet TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says shoulder pet

ISLAND OF MOVE CODES

StrikeAPose – Hustle Hat

– Hustle Hat DIY – Kinetic Staff

– Kinetic Staff WorldAlive – Crystalline Companion

– Crystalline Companion SettingTheStage – Build it Backpack

– Build it Backpack VictoryLap – Cardio Cans

– Cardio Cans GetMoving – Speedy Shades

MANSION OF WONDER CODES

FXArtist – Artist Backpack

– Artist Backpack ThingsGoBoom – Ghastly Aura waist

– Ghastly Aura waist ParticleWizard – Tomes of the Magus shoulders

– Tomes of the Magus shoulders Glimmer – Head Slime accessory

– Head Slime accessory Boardwalk – Ring of Flames waist

Simply copy and paste the above-mentioned codes during the redemption procedure.

