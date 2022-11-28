Roblox Tower of Hell codes in December 2022: Free Towers, XP, and more

Roblox Tower of Hell is perhaps the toughest obby-based title currently available on the gaming platform. Players are tasked with reaching the top of a tower packed with randomly generated traps and obstacles within eight minutes. The gameplay elements have received positive feedback, making it the third-most played game with over 19 billion visits on the metaverse.
In Roblox Tower of Hell, players can engage in PvP matches and a variety of game modes, where they can earn in-game resources and rewards by successfully overcoming deadly traps inside the tower.
Users can utilize a number of in-game power ups known as Mutators to help them reach the tower's top stage. Some Mutators cost Robux, while others are available for in-game coins. Mutators are extremely useful as they can be employed in tower runs and PvP races.
Players can redeem the codes listed below to open vaults and unlock new stages to earn more coins. They can use the money earned to purchase various effects, in-game tools, and other important items.
Valid and Invalid codes of Roblox Tower of Hell (December 2022)
Valid codes
- 5KMILESTONE - Redeem for Minigunner
- B1RDHUNT3R - Redeem for Hunter Tower
- DOUBLEBLOXIES - Redeem for Cowboy Skin
- ICYFREEZE - Redeem for IcyTea Freezer skin
- FreezerMYW1F3L3FTM3 - Redeem for Garbage Bag and also Child Support
- W33KLICODE - Redeem for 65 XP
- DERHAUSAUFGABE - Redeem for a new stage
Vault codes
- 1st vault code - 69420
- 2nd vault code - 5164627
Users are advised to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Tower of Hell before they expire. Note that players won't receive the towers with the skin codes. To use the skins, players would have had to buy the towers.
Vault codes are pretty easy to use. All a player needs to do is go to the vault and enter the vault code to access it. Additionally, they can get their hands on Jump Coil, which gives them a jump boost.
Do check out our guide to mastering the Tower of Hell gaming mechanics.
Invalid codes
Unfortunately, the Springtime Commander tower skin code along with the limited free membership code is inactive. Thus, players can expect new codes during special events and updates.
- XPHAPPY3AST3R! - Redeem for Springtime Commander Skin
- freemember - Redeem for 36 hours of Free membership (was available during 6/13-14)
How to redeem the codes in Tower of Hell?
Players may follow the steps mentioned below to redeem the working codes in Roblox Tower of Hell:
- Launch the game and enter any server
- Open the chat box by pressing "Enter" button or by hitting the small white icon next to the Roblox logo found on the top left corner of the screen
- Copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the empty white text box of the chat interface
- Just hit the "Enter" button to redeem the code
The redeemed XP will be added to the players' in-game level bars, while other rewards can be found in their inventories.
Codes for other Roblox titles
Players can use these codes on the Roblox code redemption page:
- SPIDERCOLA – Spider Cola shoulder pet
- TWEETROBLOX – The Bird Says shoulder pet
ISLAND OF MOVE CODES
- StrikeAPose – Hustle Hat
- DIY – Kinetic Staff
- WorldAlive – Crystalline Companion
- SettingTheStage – Build it Backpack
- VictoryLap – Cardio Cans
- GetMoving – Speedy Shades
MANSION OF WONDER CODES
- FXArtist – Artist Backpack
- ThingsGoBoom – Ghastly Aura waist
- ParticleWizard – Tomes of the Magus shoulders
- Glimmer – Head Slime accessory
- Boardwalk – Ring of Flames waist
Simply copy and paste the above-mentioned codes during the redemption procedure.