Roblox Blox Fruits codes (January 2023): Free Beli, Boost, and more

Amidst a myriad of Roblox games based on the popular manga and anime franchise of One Piece, Blox Fruits stands out from the crowd with its refined gameplay mechanics and interactive features. Like the notorious pirate and protagonist of the series, Monkey D. Luffy, Robloxians can embark on an exciting pirate journey in this Roblox title.

Players are allowed to freely roam the map and explore the game's mysterious sea. Additionally, they can even choose to play as Marines and uphold justice by eliminating pirates and other troublemakers at sea.

Blox Fruits @BloxFruits Blox Fruits Christmas Update will release in a few more hours! Blox Fruits Christmas Update will release in a few more hours! https://t.co/mYIkfqGEgQ

To become the best on the server, players will have to improve their fighting movesets. Additionally, they can consume the series' famed 'Devil Fruits' which can give them superhuman powers. Gamers can also engage in the game's PvP modes to earn a greater amount of Beli (in-game currency).

At the start, new players will be a serious disadvantage as they're not as strong or rich as the veterans. This is when they must consider redeeming the game's free codes that are featured below. Using these codes will grant them XP boosts to help them level up faster.

Active codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

The following codes are currently active in the game:

GAMER_ROBOT_1M —Redeem this code for 1 hour and 30 minutes 2x EXP Boost (New)

—Redeem this code for 1 hour and 30 minutes 2x EXP Boost SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET —Redeem this code for a free Stat Reset

—Redeem this code for a free Stat Reset GAMERROBOT_YT —Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost kittgaming —Redeem this code for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem this code for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost Sub2Fer999 —Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost Enyu_is_Pro —Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost Magicbus —Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost JCWK —Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost Starcodeheo —Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost

—Redeem this code for 2x EXP Boost Bluxxy —Redeem this code for a Boost

—Redeem this code for a Boost fudd10_v2 —Redeem this code for 2 Beli

—Redeem this code for 2 Beli FUDD10 —Redeem this code for $1

—Redeem this code for $1 BIGNEWS —Redeem this code for an in-game title

—Redeem this code for an in-game title THEGREATACE —Redeem this code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem this code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 —Redeem this for a free Stat Reset

—Redeem this for a free Stat Reset SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 —Redeem this for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem this for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience Sub2OfficialNoobie —Redeem this code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem this code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience StrawHatMaine —Redeem this code for 20 minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem this code for 20 minutes of 2x Experience SUB2NOOBMASTER123 —Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience Sub2UncleKizaru —Redeem this code for a Stat Refund

—Redeem this code for a Stat Refund Sub2Daigrock —Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience Axiore —Redeem this code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience

—Redeem this code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience TantaiGaming—Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience

Players are advised to redeem the old active codes with haste as they can expire at any moment. It's recommended that players use the Boosts right before they start roaming the map. This way, whenever they battle other players or NPCs, their experience gain will be significantly increased.

Inactive codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

Unfortunately, a handful of old Roblox codes have expired in Blox Fruits. Players can expect to receive new codes in forthcoming special events and patch updates.

ADMINGIVEAWAY —Was redeemed for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost

—Was redeemed for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost RESET_5B - Was redeemed to refund points

- Was redeemed to refund points EXP_5B - Was redeemed for 2x EXP Boost

- Was redeemed for 2x EXP Boost 3BVISITS - Was redeemed for 30 Minutes of 2x EXP

- Was redeemed for 30 Minutes of 2x EXP UPD16 - Was redeemed for 20 minutes of 2x EXP

- Was redeemed for 20 minutes of 2x EXP 1MLIKES_RESET - Was redeemed for Stat Reset

- Was redeemed for Stat Reset 2BILLION - Was redeemed for 20 Minutes of 2x EXP

- Was redeemed for 20 Minutes of 2x EXP THIRDSEA - Was redeemed for Stat Reset

- Was redeemed for Stat Reset UPD15 - Was redeemed for 20 minutes of 2x EXP

- Was redeemed for 20 minutes of 2x EXP UPD14 - Was redeemed for XP

- Was redeemed for XP ShutDownFix2 - Was redeemed for 2x Experience

- Was redeemed for 2x Experience 1BILLION - Was redeemed for two hours of 2x Experience

- Was redeemed for two hours of 2x Experience XMASEXP - Was redeemed for 2x Experience

- Was redeemed for 2x Experience XMASRESET - Was redeemed for Stat Reset

- Was redeemed for Stat Reset UPDATE11 - Was redeemed for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience

- Was redeemed for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience POINTSRESET - Was redeemed for a point reset

- Was redeemed for a point reset Stat Refund - Was redeemed for UPDATE10

- Was redeemed for UPDATE10 15 Minutes of 2x Experience - Was redeemed for CONTROL

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Blox Fruits

Follow the steps outlined below to redeem active Roblox codes in just a few minutes:

Launch the Roblox title and enter the server

Select the small blue-themed Twitter logo button located on the left-hand side of the screen

Now, copy the required code from the active list and paste it into the "Codes: @BloxFruits" text box

Make sure to hit the "Try" button to redeem that code right away!

Considering Roblox codes are case-sensitive, players should consider copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption procedure to avoid any chance of spelling mistakes or errors.

