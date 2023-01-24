What is Trypophobia? Red outfit triggers Doja Cat Illuminati and other wild reactions 

Doja Cat became the talk of the internet with her recent Paris Fashion Week appearance. The singer was decked out in an all-red ensemble with over 30,000 hand-applied crystals. Although this might sound like a feast for the eyes, netizens trolled the singer relentlessly and claimed that it triggered their trypophobia.

Doja Cat caught the attention of fans after appearing at the Schiaparelli show. The entire runway presentation was inspired by Dante Alighieri’s Inferno. Representing the same theme, the Woman singer wore a strapless red evening gown and also covered her entire face and body with crimson crystals.

fan account @badestoutfit doja cat arrived to the schiaparelli show in paris wearing 30k swarovski red crystals twitter.com/i/web/status/1… doja cat arrived to the schiaparelli show in paris wearing 30k swarovski red crystals twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/HUouP9AxjD

It was reported that beauty legend Pat McGrath took nearly five hours to create Doja Cat’s face wear. Over 30,000 Swarovski crystals were hand-applied on the mask. While celebrating the look on Instagram, McGrath called it a “magical, mesmerizing masterpiece.”

Meaning of trypophobia explained as netizens call out Doja Cat for triggering anxiety disorder

According to Cleveland Clinic, trypophobia is a type of anxiety disorder where one is repulsed from objects that have repetitive clusters of small holes similar to that of a sponge or honeycomb. Those who experience the same are often disgusted by such patterns of holes. However, they are not necessarily fearful of them.

It has been reported that 17% of adults and children experience the disorder to varied lengths. They can often get triggered by fruits with small seeds like strawberries, kiwi, insects and bees, skin on snakes, frogs and other reptiles, the soles of a shoe, cheese with holes, bread or bagel with seeds etc.

A few symptoms of experiencing typophobia include chills, dry mouth, pale skin, nausea, profuse sweating and nausea among others.

Several netizens took to social media to call out Doja Cat for her outfit by claiming that the repeating red patterns throughout her outfit could be triggering for those who experience trypophobia. A few reactions read:

Def Noodles @defnoodles Doja Cat rocked 30,000 Swarovski crystals at Paris Fashion Week. The most expensive Trypophobia trigger ever Doja Cat rocked 30,000 Swarovski crystals at Paris Fashion Week. The most expensive Trypophobia trigger ever https://t.co/Jy96yVrDGY

scorched earthhh @batski_ i don’t like that red trypophobia triggering doja cat’s look i wish i’ve never seen it i don’t like that red trypophobia triggering doja cat’s look i wish i’ve never seen it

The Meg, RN 🦈 @Peds_McGee I’m sorry. But smallpox chic is not a look.



(And apologies to everyone with trypophobia who has to see this) I’m sorry. But smallpox chic is not a look. (And apologies to everyone with trypophobia who has to see this) https://t.co/KE6tzbxQD6

$hawty @keyla_faith me on my way to scare my friends with trypophobia me on my way to scare my friends with trypophobia https://t.co/eFVL6MxAwJ

scorched earthhh @batski_ i don’t like that red trypophobia triggering doja cat’s look i wish i’ve never seen it i don’t like that red trypophobia triggering doja cat’s look i wish i’ve never seen it

Aside from accusing the 27 year old of triggering anxiety disorders in people, many conspired that she was being controlled by the Illuminati due to the singer wearing a peculiar outfit. This is not the first time Doja Cat has been accused of being part of the elite secret society. Playing into the conspiracy theory, the Kiss Me More singer celebrated her 27th birthday with an Illuminati-themed party as well. A few comments surrounding her recent jaw dropping outfit read:

Shai❤️• Doja Cat fan @DiamondsOnShai Watch the conspiracy theorists say that Doja dressed as the devil to complete her illuminati ritual Watch the conspiracy theorists say that Doja dressed as the devil to complete her illuminati ritual https://t.co/s72D56uMWi

William @ChillWill440 Doja Cat too far in them Illuminati trenches Doja Cat too far in them Illuminati trenches https://t.co/DUx0SDUOy2

Olly Cat 👑 @Ollybur I already see conspirators talking about Doja’s look being part of some sort of Illuminati ritual I already see conspirators talking about Doja’s look being part of some sort of Illuminati ritual https://t.co/4E43rlIgx0

Kylie Jenner raises eyebrows for lion’s head dress at Paris Fashion Week

Reality star Kylie Jenner made headlines of her own after appearing to the same show in a faux 3D lion’s head outfit. An extravagant lion’s head was attached to the shoulder of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s shoulder. Model Irina Shayk was seen on the runway with the similar dress.

Kylie Jenner styled the gown with a high ponytail and a side partition. She complemented the look with minimal gold accessories.

After her outfit went viral, PETA announced that they were onboard with the extravagant gown. In a statement to TMZ, Ingrid Newkirk, the president of PETA said:

“Kylie’s look celebrates lions’ beauty and may be a statement against trophy hunting, in which lion families are torn apart to satisfy human egotism.”

The reality star has flooded her Instagram account with other outfits she wore for Paris Fashion Week.

Poll : 0 votes