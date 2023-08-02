Fans appreciate Christina Aguilera pink Birkin bag skirt: “Skirt is carrying precious cargo for real”

Singer Christina Aguilera took to Instagram on August 1, 2023, to post a picture of herself wearing a purse-styled miniskirt. Aguilera, who is known for her bold fashion choices, got a lot of praise for her latest pictures from her fans. The singer, songwriter, and actress is loved for her glamorous yet notorious take on fashion. Needless to say, Christina Aguilera has never been afraid to take a fashion risk, and she has filled her videos with jaw-dropping styles and risqué runway looks.

Aguilera has showcased quite the closet, and her fashion statements have been memorable. These range from her sleek black ensemble at the 2017 American Music Awards to her barely-there outfit for the Dirrty music video. Now, she has outdone her own fashion and style with the new skirt. After the photo surfaced on the internet, Christina Aguilera's fans filled the post with appreciative comments for her, with one person even saying:

Fans appreciate Christina Aguilera pink Birkin bag skirt (Image via @xtina/Instagram)

Fans are loving the new look posted by Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera's fashion has had a significant impact on pop culture. Her daring and bold fashion choices have influenced fashion trends and inspired many fans to experiment with their own style. Aguilera's fashion has also been a topic of discussion in the media, with many praising her for her unique and fearless approach to fashion.

This time the singer has maintained her reputation as a bold fashionista by wearing a pink, crystal-covered purse mini-skirt. It is from a Berlin-based brand named Namilia, which gave the skirt a shape of a Hermès Birkin bag. Although it isn't really a purse, it does have top-handle straps and pockets. The skirt is from the brand's Spring 2024 collection, and it comes with a pink Birkin-style corset.

However, Christina Aguilera decided to ignore the pink Birkin-style corset and go for a simple black T-shirt with the purse mini-skirt. In addition to these, her black sunglass and PVC heel completed the sleek outfit. The whole outfit looked stunning on her and her fans couldn't agree more.

According to the comments on her Instagram post, fans are saying that the actress is too good to be true and even called her a queen. With the Barbie-mania still going on, people are calling her real Barbie after seeing her in a black and pink outfit. The pink, crystal-covered purse mini skirt gives the perfect Barbie vibe.

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

Fan comments (Image via Instagram)

A detailed look at the Namilia Spring 2024 collection is currently available at the official site of the brand. While the pink purse mini-skirt is currently unavailable, fans are hopeful that the brand will launch the same soon.