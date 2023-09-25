NewJeans Hanni's look for the Gucci Spring-Summer 2024 show wins the internet: "This will go down in history as one of hanni best looks"

On September 22, 2023, NewJeans' Hanni made a show-stopping appearance at the Gucci Spring-Summer 2024 show in Milan. The K-pop sensation exuded grace and elegance in a Gucci cropped t-shirt, paired with a black knee-length skirt and burgundy pumps. Along with that, she also took the opportunity to experiment with her hairdo, donning a blonde wig in a hime cut.

The NewJeans member has been a global brand ambassador of the luxury brand since October 2022, having represented them in iconic events like the Gucci Cruise 2024 show.

She has also led several campaigns for the fashion house, showcasing the iconic Horsebit 1995 handbag in the latest campaign she shot with the Italian fashion brand.

Netizens loved the look Hanni went with for the Gucci show in Milan, with several of them noting that it was one of her best looks since her debut.

The K-pop star pleasantly surprised her fans with the blonde hair color, as she still rocked her natural black hair when she first arrived in Milan.

The Gucci Ancora show was a part of the ongoing Milan Fashion Week, showcasing the Italian fashion house's Spring 2024 collection. Other than the Super Shy singer, the fashion show also had Julia Roberts, Halle Bailey, Ryan Gosling, Kendall Jenner, Julia Garner, and Liu Wen in attendance.

NewJeans Hanni looked stunning in subtle makeup and blonde hair at the Gucci SS 2024 show in Milan

Hanni's look for the Gucci Ancora show in Milan made a statement, as her blonde hairstyle came as a pleasant surprise for fans and media alike. Along with that, the ETA singer experimented with a no-bangs hairdo, although she tends to incorporate bangs into most of her looks.

Fans later discovered the NewJeans member was sporting a wig for the fashion show, as she rocked her natural black hair at the airport while on her way back from Milan. The hairstyle made the wig all the more intriguing, as she opted for a hime cut with blunt face-framing fringes.

For her makeup, Hanni went with her usual dewy base that lent a stunning glow to her skin. She rocked a heavily flushed look that provided a pop of color to her hair and makeup, brushing on a peachy pink blush around the bridge of the nose and cheeks.

The Cool With You singer incorporated a similar shade into her eye and lip makeup as well, which beautifully tied the look together. She kept her lip makeup soft and dewy, opting for a creamy finish to give it a natural look.

Along with that, she accentuated her gorgeous eyes with the help of a subtle winged liner and light coat of mascara, dusting on some highlighter to the inner corners of her eyes to make them look brighter.

Fans swooned over her beauty, as several commended her choice of hair color for the Gucci show. Netizens also loved her "duality", with many noting that the K-pop sensation flawlessly pulled off both blonde and black hair.

Along with that, an X user even went on to state that the Ditto singer radiated "IT girl energy" at the fashion show.

In other news, NewJeans' Hanni was recently announced as the cover star for Harper's Bazaar Korea's September issue. She collaborated with Armani Beauty for the digital cover of the same, showcasing the new Lip Power Long-Lasting Matte Lipstick by the Italian luxury brand.