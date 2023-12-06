Streetwear Fashion: Top 7 winter trends to follow during Holiday 2023

The holiday season is finally here, which propelled fashion enthusiasts to delve into the best winter trends. The chilly temperature, good food, and a lot of fashionable clothes - sum up the holiday season, and it needs quite a search to understand the trends.

From the runways to social media, fashion purists and designers exhibited different aspects of winter fashion, suggesting an array of trends for winter without compromising tepidity. Some fashion purists embraced the muted colors to sync with the foggy winter while some don colorful woolen sweaters to bring a disparity.

Bella Hadid, the queen of street fashion emphasized the overcoat layering while Aimee Song, the fashion influencer paired a mini skirt with an oversized sweatshirt, offering an assortment of winter trends. It might be overwhelming to find the best winter trend for this holiday season so the Sportskeeda team has narrowed down some best trends to follow.

"Going Shirtless" can be the crucial winter trend in this holiday season

1) The muted tone: an alignment with winter

A muted tone serves as great inspiration for the winter trends. An oversized sweatshirt in grey can be a great outwear, leaving an array of options to pair with. Combining a subtle-toned upper with foundational pieces can be an excellent choice for winter attire. Adding muted brown knee-length skirts or wide-legged pants completes the ensemble, exuding a cool and fashionable vibe.

2) Balletcore trend: a soft pastel feminine aesthetics

Balletcore, the trend of 2023, features a multitude of fashion elements showcased throughout the year. Embracing balletcore style for the winter might be a chic choice; the knee-length socks paired with a skirt or the slip dresses in delicate pastel colors have a lovely vibe. Pairing a ballet flat, leather jacket with a tulle skirt adds the festivity mood further.

3) Chunky footwear: the streetwear staple

Perfect footwear is an integral element of street-style fashion, enhancing monotonous outfits. In this winter, one can incorporate chunky footwear with wide-legged pants or short skirts.

Hailey Bieber has been seen wearing chunky loafers and white socks on numerous occasions, assuring that sheer tights with a platform trainer can appear extra stylish.

4) Shirtless blazer: a bold approach

Blake Lively in shirtless trend ( Image via Pinterest / Danielle Hoffman)

While the idea of going shirtless in winter may seem unexpected, it has become a trend endorsed by fashion enthusiasts. Blake Lively showcased this by wearing two velvet blazers without a shirt, creating an effortlessly bold look while enjoying the cozy comfort provided by the layers of velvet.

5) Sweater Dress: the blending of comfort and style

Including sweater dresses in the wardrobe is a must for a quick, ready-to-wear holiday outfit. It can be a witty option for fashion enthusiasts to hit the ultimate winter trend without compromising the cozy feeling. One can embrace the turtle neck dress and adding the vibrant color will enhance the aesthetic of the ensemble.

6) The short bottom: a trick way to style

Some fashion purists say no to the long floor-kissing winter wear in winter. Instead, they have introduced short apparel, suggesting some tricky ways to adopt the winter trend.

Several influencers have shown up on the street wearing short skirts while matching them with thigh-length tights or socks. Embracing the trendy knee-length pants, one can pair them with an oversized sweater or pullover. To complete the look, the incorporation of tights and pointy heels is suggested for a chic and fashionable ensemble.

7) The old school: the timeless trend

No matter how many trends come and go, timeless fashion never grows old. Opting for a tailored jacket or trench coat remains a timeless choice during winter. Besides providing warmth on chilly days, it also enhances the fashion quotient. Consider pairing it with cozy UGG boots for a trendy and stylish look.

The winter trend of this holiday season offers a plethora of alternatives, allowing you to style them any way you see fit. Opting for the colorful, chirpy outfit might suit the daytime while the basic blazer with chunky shoes comforts the freezing weather after sunset. However, one must consider playing with the wardrobe proportion carefully to look sober and chic.