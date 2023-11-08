The Ugg Lowmel sneaker is all the rave amongst sneakerheads and has brought a number of people to wonder about the brand that suddenly became uber-popular this year. Ironically, the Ugg brand has been around for decades now and has gained quite a reputation amongst those who have eyes for quality sneakers. The American-based footwear and lifestyle brand is renowned for its impressive sneakers made from sheepskin. They typically feature a suede exterior and sheepskin green lining, which provide exceptional warmth and comfort.

The company prioritizes comfort and quality, which makes the Lowmel silhouette a must-have for the coming winter season. The shoes are fitted with cushioned insoles, supportive arches and premium quality materials to ensure that your feet stay warm and comfy. The Lowmel comes in a variety of colors catering to individual preferences. With a price range as low as $150, the sneakers are a fine blend of affordability and quality.

Below is a carefully curated list of the 3 best Lowmel sneakers released in 2023.

Best Ugg Lowmel sneakers of 2023

1. The Ugg Lowmel "Moss Green"

The Lowmel "Moss Green" (Image via Ugg)

The iconic Neumel silhouette inspires these neutral-colored sneakers. These sneakers are dressed in a moss green colorway, complemented by brown soles. The upper area of the sneakers is an elegant combination of a ballistic canvas mesh, quality suede and green embroidery around the edges.

The laces are wide and made from recycled material. The sturdy-looking outsole is crafted from renewable and rainwater-nourished sugarcane as an alternative petroleum product. The brand logo is placed on the tongue and the waist of their shoes. This colorway was released on August 14, 2023, and is available on the brand's website for $150.

2. The Ugg Lowmel "Sand"

The Lowmel "Sand" (Image via Ugg)

The Lowmel “Sand” is the most popular colorway released so far. Dressed in an earthy-tone and sandy hue, the shoes are reminiscent of the vast lands of the desert. The neutral and elegant color of the sneakers makes them versatile, perfectly complementing many outfit choices.

The upper area of the sneakers is a tasteful mix of light brown, dark brown, white, and checkered patterns. The top also features a mesh on the toe cap and the heel tab. The tongue is distinguished in grey fur, with the brand logo embroidered in brown.

A peek inside reveals the brand logo, which is also placed at the back of the shoe. The soles are set apart in a darker sandy hue, complementing the upper area perfectly. This remix was released in August 2023 and sells for $150 on the brand's website.

3. The Ugg Lowmel GS "Black"

The Lowmel GS "Black" (Image via Ugg website)

This remix of the iconic Lowmel is dressed in an all-black colorway. The black upper is complemented by the black check lace and the mesh dotting the toe cap and heel tab. The brand logo can be seen on the tongue and the sides of the shoes. These impressive sneakers were released in October 2023 and sell for $207 on the brand's website.

A brief History of the Ugg brand

The brand was founded in 1978 by the Australian Surfer Brian Smith in Santa Monica, California. The brand was initially only popular among surfers in the mid-1980s because the sheepskin material on the shoes helped to keep their feet warm and cozy after their time in the ocean.

In the early 2000s, the brand made the transition from the surfing community to a larger market of sneakerheads because of the sneakers' cozy appeal. The brand's products evolved at that time from boots and slippers to other luxury items that even graced the pages of Vogue.

The first retail store was opened in Soho in 2006, and this marked the beginning of the brand's position as an international player in the fashion industry.

On the lookout for Ugg Lowmel sneakers to buy for the coming winter? Head on to the brand's website before they get sold out!