5 best chunky sneakers to avail in 2023

Chunky sneakers, popularly referred to as "dad shoes," have emerged as a pivotal fashion statement in contemporary times and cater to both edgy fashion and comfort appeal. The genesis of these sneakers traces back to the 1980s when the chunky silhouette was first crafted.

With their not-so-smooth sole unit, they bore a resemblance to shoes typically worn by older individuals. Surprisingly, this classic sneaker model was even favored by Princess Diana, contributing to its initial popularity. However, in recent times, the craze for chunky sneakers has experienced a significant surge in popularity.

Their heel-padded unit not only provides comfort but also offers sneaker enthusiasts an opportunity to enhance their height subtly. The versatility of these sneakers is noteworthy, as they effortlessly complement wide-legged types of denim, adding a touch of edginess to the ensemble. Surprisingly, they also pair remarkably well with dresses, showcasing their adaptability across various fashion styles.

Nike Air Max and four other shoes come under the best chunky sneakers to avail in 2023

1) Fila Disruptor II: the ultimate trendy sneaker

The Fila Disruptor 2 stands out as a leading choice among chunky sneakers that significantly elevate fashion aesthetics. Specifically tailored for women who favor pairing dresses with robust footwear, this sneaker boasts a meticulously detailed rubber outsole and a leather upper.

Its deliberate incorporation of intricately etched stitchwork contributes to an edgy and substantial appearance. The distinctive embroidered brand logo graces the heel, tongue, and lateral side, complemented by a classic lacing system that enhances its overall appeal.

The Disruptor 2 line offers various iterations, such as the Disruptor Premium, drawing inspiration from monochromatic aesthetics, and the Edge Patent sneaker with a platform-like thick outsole. One of its most compelling features remains its affordability, as the Disruptor 2 is readily available for less than $100.

2) Naked Wolfe Slider Black Sneaker: The platform-based sneaker

The latest addition in the realm of chunky sneakers emerges from the brand Naked Wolfe, introducing a fresh dimension to sneaker design with its voluminous base. Tailored for women, this particular chunky pair holds a distinct allure owing to its unique and captivating design. The presence of a platform-based sole unit not only augments its overall profile but also provides additional elevation, drawing inspiration from contemporary fashion trends.

Characterized by its 7 cm skeletal outsole, this sneaker harmoniously complements its mesh upper, showcasing an aesthetic reminiscent of the '90s design. Noteworthy among its features is the inclusion of a dual-lacing system, offering versatility to align with diverse styles.

In the Netflix series, 'Wednesday,' Jenna Ortega adorned this particular pair, significantly elevating its prominence within the fashion sphere and it can be obtained from the brand for $270.

3) Nike Air Max 90: The Utmost Comfort

The Nike Air Max 90 epitomizes the essence of chunky sneaker aesthetics while prioritizing comfort. Drawing inspiration from the waffle shoes of the 90s, it seamlessly captures the essence of a retro 'old money' appearance. Crafted with TPU layer upper and stitch overlays, this sneaker boasts enhanced durability without compromising on style.

A distinctive feature lies in its sole, offering a clear view of the enclosed air unit, adding an alluring visual appeal. Its low-top design further amplifies its wearer-friendly nature, ensuring ease of wear. Priced at $130, this pair remains accessible while embodying both fashion and functionality.

4) Gucci Rhyton Sneaker: the classic sneaker

The Gucci Rhyton stands as a compelling choice within the realm of chunky sneakers, a pair that demands attention. Universally designed for both men and women, its uniqueness lies in its distinctive design. Despite its chunky silhouette, the sneaker exudes a sense of refined elegance, attributed largely to its subdued and monochromatic aesthetics.

Featuring a round-toe structure, this pair boasts a wide opening, facilitating ease of wear for individuals. The refined allure commences with its meticulously crafted calfskin leather upper, while the chunky outsole harmoniously complements its overall aesthetic appeal.

This robustly constructed sneaker is available at Gucci for a price of $999, reflecting its premium quality and design finesse.

5) Alexander McQueen Oversized sneaker: The sober sneaker

Alexander McQueen, the distinguished British brand, has meticulously crafted a chunky sneaker that exudes elegance in every detail. Crafted from premium calfskin for its upper, this sneaker radiates sophistication, notably enhanced by its pristine white hue. The incorporation of a rubber sole, bearing a subtle resemblance to a platform style, adds to its distinctive chunky profile.

Noteworthy is the sneaker's perforation design, strategically placed to promote efficient air ventilation, ensuring comfort alongside style. The brand's minimalist logo tag discreetly positioned on the heel further accentuates its refined appeal.

Available for purchase at $599, this offering from Alexander McQueen epitomizes a harmonious blend of luxury, craftsmanship, and understated sophistication

Beyond the aforementioned styles, other notable contenders in the realm of chunky sneakers include Balenciaga's Triple S, renowned for its bold and exaggerated silhouette, the New Balance 990 V5 recognized for its comfort and classic design, and the Lucky Step Platform sneakers, each offering distinct characteristics that contribute to the trend of chunky footwear in the fashion landscape.