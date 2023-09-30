Tim Burton's interpretation of Wednesday remains a burning topic, especially about the grunge attire. As Halloween approaches in a month, Netflix's modern gothic drama, Wednesday, demands special attention for the spooky outfit ideas.

Beyond the engaging murder mystery, drama, and plot twist, the series captivated the audience with Jenna Ortega's stern expression and her ghoulish attire. Colleen Atwood, the outfit designer, did a wonderful job in this series. Keeping the gothic aesthetics alive, she used a particular color palette for each character.

Apart from Wednesday Addams's black-themed attire, Ms. Thornhill, Morticia, and Enid showcased some amazing gothic-inspired outfits. Here are five cherry-picked grunge outfit ideas from the Netflix series Wednesday.

From Enid to Morticia, 5 best grunge-themed outfits from Netflix’s Wednesday

1) The tulle dress

Who would have thought a gothic prom could take the internet by storm? All thanks to Colleen Atwood's black tulle ankle-length tulle frock and Jenna Ortega's eerie dance on Lady Gaga's Bloody Mary. One can effortlessly create a Halloween look wearing this black tulle dress.

To match Jenna's appearance, one can pair sheer tights and black boots or Mary Jane shoes. The kohled eyes with nude pink makeup enhance the eerie look, and twisted pigtail braids can complete the look.

2) The witchy gown

Several perceptions were made with the witchy gown of Morticia Addams, the mother of Wednesday Addams. Colleen Atwood thought of infusing the modern aspects into the classic silhouette of Charles Addam's fictional work, The Addam's Family. Colleen discarded the wine-red lip shade and adopted the dark colors for lips and nails.

Colleen wanted to accentuate the curves of Zeta-Jones, who played the character of Morticia Addams in Netflix's gothic mystery show. She used a black rayon or jersey silhouette to keep it modern while its bell sleeves and trumpet hem exodus the retro gothcore. To replicate the outlook of Morticia, one needs to keep the long, sleek hair and dark rouge to provide ultimate justice to the character.

3) The printed long-sleeve dress

Netflix's Wednesday begins with a typical colorful, bright day in an American high school, contrasting with the gothic essence of the show. Jenna Ortega's initial scene, however, hinted at the ghoulish-themed content. Her black dress with white prints and strong facial expressions established the thematic tone of the series.

One needs a Peter Pan collared black dress and a pair of Mary Jane shoes to recreate the outfit. Black socks, pigtail braids, and dark-colored nail polish can effectively capture Jenna Ortega's distinctive appearance.

4) The grey gown

It would be a crime if one didn't talk about the Goody Addams' outfit in the Halloween-themed dresses. The protagonist's ancestor, Goody Addams, appeared in the show as the guardian angel wearing a satin grey gown, which can be a perfect sartorial experiment on Halloween this year.

To create this look for the Halloween party, one must need a long corset gown with puffy sleeves reminiscent of maidens from the ancient period. Contrasting the modern age Wednesday's look, Goody Addams adopted the faint makeup with a blonde wig. It is suggested to use a ribbon to enhance the look.

5) The pink transformation

How can pink be the theme of gothcore? The answer lies in Enid's outfit in the series. This vivacious character not only established a genuine friendship with Wednesday but also represented some innovative outfit ideas for the Halloween party.

Breaking the stereotype of dark-colored ensembles for the Gothic theme party, one can be inspired by Enid, wearing pink. This cute outcast of the Nevermore Academy wore a silver sequin short dress with a white fur collar. She paired it with matching silver metallic high boots. The pink wig enhanced the soft femininity while the stonework under her eyes created the teen allure.

It will be the first Halloween after the release of the gothic mystery series on Netflix in November 2022, and taking the outfit inspiration from the character is pretty justified. With Colleen Atwood's creative outfit ideas, Jenna Ortega's outstanding acting established a lively narrative.

