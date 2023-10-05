Who is Sean McGirr? Everything about the new creative director at Alexander McQueen

Sean McGirr has been announced as the new creative director of Alexander McQueen. After the departure of Sarah Burton, the British luxury brand brought the Irish designer, Sean McGirr to its team offering the top seat.

The French conglomerate Kering, the parent company of Alexander McQueen, announced the news on October 3, 2023. Brands such as Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, and Creed come under the French brand Kering which is revamping its strategic effort to acquire more sales and compete with its rival, LVMH.

Sean McGirr replaced the brand's prodigious designer, Sarah Burton, who had garnered appreciation from the royal family for her prowess in the fashion realm.

More details on Sean McGirr, the new creative director of Alexander McQueen

Last month, the luxury fashion brand, Alexander McQueen announced the unfortunate news of Sarah Burton's departure as a strategic move from the French conglomerate.

Hailing from the British fashion school Central Saint Martins like his predecessor, Sean McGirr has taken up the torch from Sarah Burton to reign Alexander McQueen.

Sean McGirr boasts a prodigious portfolio in men's fashion and successfully completed a master's in style from Saint Laurent, London in 2014. Originating from Dublin, the designer embarked on his journey in fashion from Burberry as an associate. Subsequently, he expanded his expertise by working with Vogue Hommes, Japan further enriching his professional resume.

In 2014, the designer was an intimate part of Uniqlo's creative team while he was a dedicated disciple of Christophe Lemaire. Following a tenure of four years at the fashion house based in Japan and Paris, McGirr moved to JW Anderson. He also honed his creative persona by contributing to the women's section of Dries Van Noten till 2020.

Gianfilippo Testa, the CEO of Alexander McQueen shared,

“We are delighted to welcome Seán McGirr as creative director. With his experience, personality, and creative energy, he will bring a powerful creative language to Alexander McQueen while building on its unique heritage.”

The Kering CEO, Francois Henri Pinault, joyfully stated,

“Alexander McQueen is a House we are passionate about, and we are confident that Seán McGirr will be able to pursue its journey with a new creative impetus. We look forward to opening this new chapter in the history of this unique brand.”

Sarah Burton bids goodbye to Alexander McQueen at Paris Fashion Week

Sarah Burton, closely associated with Lee Alexander McQueen, the founder of the namesake company, played a pivotal role in developing the women's section of the brand. Sarah, an alumna of Central Saint Martins Fashion School, ended a luminous journey at Alexander McQueen at the Paris Fashion Week, exhibiting an elegant collection based on the theme 'All women are heroes.'

Sarah donned Naomi Campbell the plunge neck top with a structured skirt from her final collection.

At the beginning, she explained her inspiration behind this collection,

“Female anatomy, Queen Elizabeth I, the blood red rose and Magdalena Abakanowicz, a transgressive and powerfully creative artist who refused ever to compromise her vision.”

Last year, Kering also appointed Gucci's new creative director Sabato De Sarno who debuted at Milan Fashion Week, in another strategic move to boost the sales of the fashion house.

Being the virtuoso in menswear, Sean McGirr has garnered appreciation from other fashion houses. Fashion enthusiasts are now eagerly anticipating the opportunity to observe his strategy and how he handles his new responsibilities.